Protests against Israel-Hamas war interrupt 2024 Independent Spirit Awards

People protesting the war between Israel and Hamas outside the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards could be heard inside throughout the ceremony Sunday afternoon.

A handful of protesters stood outside the tent on Santa Monica Beach and broadcast previously recorded chants such as “Free Palestine,” “Long live Palestine” and “Ceasefire now” through a megaphone. The chants continued during the awards presentation inside and were also heard during the red carpet arrival earlier in the day.

Sources said The Hollywood Reporter that the chants were “very audible” inside the tent where the ceremony took place. They could also be heard live from the event on the Film Independent and IMDB YouTube channels. At one point, while actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan was giving his presentation, he seemed to have difficulty speaking because of the chanting.

A bus also appears to have been intentionally placed in front of protesters outside to try to block out some noise, according to a source.

Later in the ceremony, host Aidy Bryant acknowledged the protests, saying, “We're at the beach and people are exercising their freedom of speech.” » Later, loud music started playing when Bryant introduced a category. And when Jimmy O. Yang took the stage, he referred to the “rowdy guy” outside.

When Fremont Director Babak Jalali was receiving the John Cassavetes Award, he said: “There are people talking outside, and whatever they say, I think it's much more important than what I I'm about to say. I'm so inspired by what they're saying on the outside that I can't think about what I'm about to say.

Four girls filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania lets customs pass THR on the protests outside the show: “People are dying every day, every day, and we're watching it on our phones. So here you have a guy who reminds us of reality. I feel sad. I won a prize and there is a hero here.

Director Kelly Reichardt, who accepted the Robert Altman Award for A24 To show up, noted that the last time she saw Altman was in 2003 at a lifetime achievement event honoring the director. “America was dropping bombs on Iraq at that time and he was pissed,” Reichardt said. “And I think he would have a lot to say – just this weirdness of us being here and celebrating each other and our work. Life goes on outside the tent.

Filmmaker Set Hernandez Rongkilyo was also shown on screen brandishing a keffiyeh – a traditional Arabic headdress – when it was announced that he had won the Truer Than Fiction Award, given to an emerging director of feature-length non-fiction films which has yet to receive significant recognition.

Earlier Sunday, while on the red carpet before the ceremony, I am a Virgo Creator Boots Riley has criticized Hollywood for not speaking out more about what's happening in Gaza.

“In the place where everyone has the loudest voice, you won’t hear many people talking about that, will you?” he said. “As artists, we need to do our part to help the movements that are trying to stop this.” …Being afraid to talk about it is the opposite of what can help.

Since awards season began earlier this year, the Spirit Awards are the first awards show of the season that has been particularly disrupted by protests.

People continued to turn out at major events and ceremonies across the United States, including at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival last month, to protest after the outbreak of war when Hamas terrorists carried out a attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The 39th annual Spirit Awards, hosted by Bryant, took place on February 25. For the full list of winners, click here.