RIP Kenneth Mitchell, Star Trek: Discovery actor

Kenneth Mitchell, an actor with 20 years of television experience, has died from complications related to ALS. The news was confirmed by Mitchell's family, who paid tribute to him on Instagram, noting that he played an Olympic hopeful, an apoaclypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero father and four unique Star Trekkers, but that, above all, he was a proud father. The message also says that he lived by the principles that every day is a gift and that we never walk alone and that he managed to overcome the terrible challenges he faced due to ALS with grace and commitment to living a full and joyful life in every moment. . The post also includes an article written by Mitchell himself about his hope for the world after his death. Mitchell was 49 years old.

Mitchell was diagnosed with later amyotrophic sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrigs disease, a neurological condition that causes a person to gradually lose the ability to control their muscles) in 2018, and he first spoke publicly about it in a 2020 People interview of trying to find the beauty in life and taking everything one day at a time. He also spoke about having to give up a starring role on a TV show due to his condition, but he also said Dan Shotz, with whom Mitchell worked on a cult hit. Jerichospecially created a role for him on special effects The old man where he could play an FBI agent who used a wheelchair (which Mitchell said was really liberating, since he didn't have to hide what he was going through).

Michell also played various roles in Star Trek: Discovery, playing three distinct Klingon characters in the first two seasons of the series. As for The old man, he returned for the third season of the series as a character using a flying chair. He also provided several voices in an episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Before this, he appeared as Carol Danvers' father in flashbacks in Captain Marvelplayed a regular role in The Astronaut Wives Cluband has had one-off appearances on countless modern television showsCSI, NCIS, Castle, The mentalistAnd Bonejust to name a few.

He is survived by his wife and two children.