Kareena on her mental health: “Husband, children, everything fails if…” | Bollywood





Kareena Kapoor often talks about her motherhood journey as well as her life with Saif Ali Khan and their sons Jeh and Taimur. Recently, at an ABP summit, Kareena Talk about the balance between motherhood and her professional life, the equation with Saif and more. The actor also spoke in detail about the importance of “mental strength and mental happiness” as she spoke about a successful career, fame and a beautiful family. Read also : Kareena Kapoor reveals feeling guilty for not being able to attend Jeh's first concert Kareena Kapoor with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. They share two children: Taimur and Jeh. (Archive photo) Kareena on what women should preserve Kareena Kapoor said, “I think women, all human beings can have everything, men, women, everyone. But I think what I have, what I value most among all these things, it's that I'm happy. And happiness is something that “I made it because my happiness is my mental stability. And fame, money, my husband's career, my children, everything doesn't work if that mental strength and mental happiness is not there. So for me, this is the most important thing that a woman should preserve. Self-preservation leads to happiness.” Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. “Most people assume I’m either Geet or Poo” Asked about a side of Kareena that no one knows, the actor replied, “Like I said, some things should be preserved, should be kept a little bit for the unknown. So that feeling of okay, let's know her “We really or most people? Let's assume I'm either Geet or Poo (her characters from Jab We Met and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) and I made them believe that that could be a possibility. You know, I told them makes it seem like it might be a possibility but there's a side of me that I like to keep a little bit private. I think somewhere in there it keeps my, like I said, my sanity, my mental stability because that I think if everything is left to the known and you know, to judgment, I don't know how we're going to survive as actors.” Kareena is gearing up for the release of Crew, starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The actress made her OTT debut with the 2023 Netflix film Jaane Jaan. She also supported his 2023 film Buckingham Murders as a producer. Directed by Hansal Mehta, it starred Kareena as a detective. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

