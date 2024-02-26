'Star Trek' and 'Captain Marvel' Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dies at 49





ALS is a fatal motor neuron disease Kenneth Mitchell, best known for his role in Star Trek: Discovery and as Carol Danvers' father in Captain Marvel, has died at the age of 49 after a five-year battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). His family shared a statement on known as a hope seeker, a dreamer, believer in dreams, football player, beach walker, bear hugger, landscaper, garden cultivator, canoe paddler, happy camper, nature explorer, cat lover , infectious laughter, gift giver, note sender, movie buff, art maker, music listener, sports connoisseur, especially, Leaf supporter, world traveler, prankster uncle, younger brother, Susan's partner and, more than anything else, a proud father.” “For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of terrible challenges related to ALS. And in true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to live a full and joyful life in every moment”, we can read in the press release. continued. “He lived by the principles that every day is a gift and we never walk alone. His life is a shining example of the wholeness that can be achieved when living with love, compassion, humor, inclusion and community.” See the post here: In a statement on the official Star Trek website, the franchise also mourned the death of the actor who played several roles in Star Trek: Discovery, including the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio. “The entire Star Trek family extends our condolences to Mitchell’s family, friends, loved ones and fans around the world,” the statement added. ALS is a fatal motor neuron disease. It is characterized by progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Mr. Mitchell, born November 24, 1974 in Toronto, became famous for his portrayal of the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, in “Star Trek: Discovery”, and for playing Joseph Danvers in “Star Trek: Discovery”. Captain Wonder.” Mr. Mitchell is survived by his wife Susan May Pratt and their two children, and has asked that any donations be directed to ALS research or to support his children, the Instagram statement said.

