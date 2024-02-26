'Star Trek' Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dies at 49

article

Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Captain Marvel”, died Saturday of complications from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). He was 49 years old.

“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of horrific ALS-related challenges. And in true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to live a full and joyful life in every moment,” read a statement: which was shared on his social media platforms.

“He lived by the principles that every day is a gift and that we never walk alone. His life is a shining example of the fullness one can have when living with love, compassion, humor, inclusion and community. Ken was an inspirational work of art to every heart he touched.”

Kenneth was born in Toronto, Canada on November 25, 1974, to Diane and David Mitchell. He was known to be “a giver, a listener, a sentimentalist and an excellent observer of his surroundings.” One of his most endearing qualities as a friend was that Ken loved watching others shine. I really enjoyed creating a good story,” the statement said.

“And my God, oh my God, he loved to laugh. He loved to laugh. Ken had a keen passion and detailed eye for beauty in the arts. He thrived creatively, which was easily reflected in his architecture, his graphic design , his acting, his photography, writing, a great love of music and throughout his home to Studio City, California .

“Ken is forever grateful for the enormous amount of love and endless support he has received from his community throughout this journey. Particularly the courage, resilience and strength demonstrated by his extraordinary wife, family and his friends.”

Mitchell portrayed the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, in addition to Aurellio in “Star Trek: Discovery.” He also voiced a number of characters in the animated science fiction series “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

He starred in more than two dozen episodes of “Jericho,” played Deke Slayton in “The Astronaut Wives Club” and was known for playing Carol Danvers' father in “Captain Marvel.”

Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS in 2018 and revealed his diagnosis two years later. He told People magazine that after receiving his diagnosis, he turned down a starring role on a television show because it required him to move to Newfoundland. He started using a wheelchair in 2019.

“I think over time it became the theme of us accepting this with grace,” he said. “I try to see the beauty of it, in a way. I'll never forget it,” one of my Star Trek co-stars told me, “because they went through some tough times with illnesses and all that, and I remember them communicating, saying to me, “You have a choice. You can look at this in different ways, but maybe try to see this as a gift that will allow you to experience the life in a way that most people don't.”

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is named after former New York Yankees great who was forced to retire in 1939 due to a debilitating illness. Gehrig played for the team for 17 seasons and retired at the age of 36. He died two years later.

ALS is a progressive neurological disease which targets the nervous system and motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, weakening muscles and limiting physical function.

THE the cause is unknown and symptoms can vary, but muscle weakness that worsens over time is common in many cases. There is currently no cure for the disease and the progression of symptoms varies from case to case.

Mitchell is survived by his wife Susan and their two children, Lilah and Kallum.

