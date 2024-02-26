Entertainment
Star Trek and Captain Marvel actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at age 49
Kenneth Mitchell, actor best known for playing several roles in Star Trek: Discovery, has died at the age of 49.
Mitchell died more than five years after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), his family announced Sunday.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and friend,” the family wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.
“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of horrific challenges related to ALS.
“And in true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above everyone with grace and commitment to living a full and joyful life in every moment.”
Loading Instagram content
Four unique Star Trekkers
Mitchell is best known for playing four Klingon characters in Star Trek: Discovery from 2017 to 2021.
During the first two seasons of Discovery, Kenneth played three Klingon characters, Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik.
In the third season, Mitchell returned as Aurellio, a character whose storyline carefully incorporated personal use of an electric wheelchair.
In a 2021 Instagram post, the actor said he was “incredibly grateful” to play Aurellio, a scientist born with a genetic defect.
He described the role as “a reminder that despite disability, there is always room for possibility and ability.”
Mitchell also starred as Eric Green in the post-apocalyptic television series Jericho and, most recently, in the 2019 film Captain Marvel.
The world of Star Trek paid tribute to Mitchell following the news of his death.
“The entire Star Trek family extends our condolences to Mitchell's family, friends, loved ones and fans around the world,” StarTrek.com wrote.
“As if I were in my own movie”
The TV star was diagnosed with ALS in 2018. He revealed this to the public in an interview with People in 2020.
“The moment they told us it was ALS, it was like I was in my own movie,” Mitchell said.
“That’s what I felt, like I was watching this scene where someone is being told they have a terminal illness.”
The neurodegenerative disease, which causes loss of physical function, led Mitchell to require the use of a wheelchair starting in 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Susan, and their two children.
What is ALS?
ALS is the most common type of motor neuron disease (MND). affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
The disease attacks the body in such a way that it becomes weak, movements are affected and eventually leads to muscle paralysis.
To clarify, MND is the generic term widely used in Australia, the United Kingdom and parts of Europe. ALS is used more generically in the United States, Canada, and South America.
What is caused by ALS?
The Mayo Clinic says:
THE the exact cause of the disease is still not known.
A small number of cases are hereditary.
Researchers continue to study the possible causes of ALS. Most theories focus on a complex interaction between genes and environmental factors.
What are the symptoms of ALS?
According to the Mayo Clinic, ALS often begins with muscle twitching and weakness in an arm or leg, difficulty swallowing, or slurred speech.
As the disease progresses, symptoms worsen and include:
- Difficulty walking or doing usual daily activities
- Trip and fall
- Weakness in the legs, feet or ankles
- Weakness or clumsiness of the hands
- Slurred speech or difficulty swallowing
- Weakness associated with muscle cramps and twitching in the arms, shoulders and tongue
- Untimely crying, laughing or yawning
- Changes in thinking or behavior
Ultimately, ALS affects the control of the muscles needed to move, speak, eat and breathe.
Sight, hearing, taste, smell and touch are not affected. Bladder and bowel function are not either.
Is there a cure?
According to the Mayo Clinic, there are no cure for this deadly disease.
Half of people with ALS die within 14 to 18 months of diagnosis. However, some people with ALS live 10 years or more.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-02-26/kenneth-mitchell-star-trek-actor-dies/103511288
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Star Trek and Captain Marvel actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at age 49
- Bold pre-spring predictions for the 2024 college football season
- Behrend men's volleyball sweeps Carlow, SUNY Poly
- Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu flaunts freckles and flawless skin, breaking beauty standards
- Precision Agriculture Market: Uncovering Growth Potential and Revolutionizing Agriculture
- Measles cases increase in Broward County – NBC 6 South Florida
- Chinese and Korean stocks weigh on Asian trade in ups and downs: markets fall back
- 'Star Trek' Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dies at 49
- Luxury brands dress for expansion in the Philippines
- AT&T gives $5 to customers affected by cell phone network outages
- 'Star Trek' and 'Captain Marvel' Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dies at 49
- ASEPEK Indonesia asks Jokowi to take the drop in basic food prices seriously and not increase electricity tariffs