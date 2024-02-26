Star Trek and Captain Marvel actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at age 49

Kenneth Mitchell, actor best known for playing several roles in Star Trek: Discovery, has died at the age of 49.

Mitchell died more than five years after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), his family announced Sunday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and friend,” the family wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of horrific challenges related to ALS.

“And in true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above everyone with grace and commitment to living a full and joyful life in every moment.”

Four unique Star Trekkers

Mitchell is best known for playing four Klingon characters in Star Trek: Discovery from 2017 to 2021.

During the first two seasons of Discovery, Kenneth played three Klingon characters, Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik.

In the third season, Mitchell returned as Aurellio, a character whose storyline carefully incorporated personal use of an electric wheelchair.

In a 2021 Instagram post, the actor said he was “incredibly grateful” to play Aurellio, a scientist born with a genetic defect.

He described the role as “a reminder that despite disability, there is always room for possibility and ability.”

Kenneth Mitchell also voiced several characters in an episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks.(Instagram: Kenneth Mitchell)

Mitchell also starred as Eric Green in the post-apocalyptic television series Jericho and, most recently, in the 2019 film Captain Marvel.

The world of Star Trek paid tribute to Mitchell following the news of his death.

“The entire Star Trek family extends our condolences to Mitchell's family, friends, loved ones and fans around the world,” StarTrek.com wrote.

“As if I were in my own movie”

The TV star was diagnosed with ALS in 2018. He revealed this to the public in an interview with People in 2020.

“The moment they told us it was ALS, it was like I was in my own movie,” Mitchell said.

“That’s what I felt, like I was watching this scene where someone is being told they have a terminal illness.”

The neurodegenerative disease, which causes loss of physical function, led Mitchell to require the use of a wheelchair starting in 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, and their two children.

What is ALS?

ALS is the most common type of motor neuron disease (MND). affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

The disease attacks the body in such a way that it becomes weak, movements are affected and eventually leads to muscle paralysis.

To clarify, MND is the generic term widely used in Australia, the United Kingdom and parts of Europe. ALS is used more generically in the United States, Canada, and South America.

What is caused by ALS?

The Mayo Clinic says:

THE the exact cause of the disease is still not known. A small number of cases are hereditary. Researchers continue to study the possible causes of ALS. Most theories focus on a complex interaction between genes and environmental factors.

What are the symptoms of ALS?

According to the Mayo Clinic, ALS often begins with muscle twitching and weakness in an arm or leg, difficulty swallowing, or slurred speech.

As the disease progresses, symptoms worsen and include:

Difficulty walking or doing usual daily activities

Trip and fall

Weakness in the legs, feet or ankles

Weakness or clumsiness of the hands

Slurred speech or difficulty swallowing

Weakness associated with muscle cramps and twitching in the arms, shoulders and tongue

Untimely crying, laughing or yawning

Changes in thinking or behavior

Ultimately, ALS affects the control of the muscles needed to move, speak, eat and breathe.

Sight, hearing, taste, smell and touch are not affected. Bladder and bowel function are not either.

Is there a cure?

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are no cure for this deadly disease.