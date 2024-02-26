Actors aren't meant to be crusaders, says Anupam Kher | Bollywood News





Actor Anupam Kher says that although he has participated in protests as an individual, he believes artists should not act as activists.

The negative impact of protests and rallies is the subject of his upcoming film Kaagaz 2. Directed by VK Prakash, the film highlights the difficulties faced by ordinary individuals due to protests and rallies.

Actors and artists are not supposed to be crusaders. As an individual, I raised my voice about everything that bothered me and I suffered the consequences. I have become unpopular with so many people but that doesn't matter. Ultimately, I have to sleep peacefully with my thoughts, Kher told PTI in an interview. The actor, who participated in the India Against Corruption movement in 2011, said the ideal way to resolve issues was through negotiation. We are an independent country, thanks to the 'aandolan' that (Mahatma) Gandhi ji achieved. We are a result of the Quit India movement, a non-cooperation movement, but the people of India were together, it was not something that was just aimed at you (few people) and not at others. Anupam Kherspeaking about the ongoing farm protests, said that while everyone has the right to protest, it should not affect the lives of common people. Everyone has the right to freedom of movement, freedom of expression, but not to the detriment of others. This is the current scenario in our country, the protest, just because it is called farmers' protest, I don't think farmers across the country feel this way, farmers are donors. “We get defensive when we are told that we are talking about annadaata”… I feel that those who pay taxes also contribute to the growth of the country. “I think it is not acceptable to make the lives of ordinary people miserable,” the actor added. READ ALSO | Anupam Kher recalls his last conversation with Satish Kaushik three hours before his death: Go to the hospital, get admitted Referring to the 2021 farmers' protest, Kher expressed displeasure over the chain of events that unfolded after the protesting farmers stormed Delhi's historic Red Fort. “The visuals will always haunt me when the protesters arrive at the Red Fort and they remove my country's flag and put up another flag. I will not sympathize with such people, even if it is at the cost of being unpopular with of certain people,” the actor said. . Anupam Kher, 62, is excited about Kaagaz 2, which follows actor Satish Kaushik's quest for justice after the tragic death of his daughter, and how he seeks to ban rallies and protests. In the film, Kher plays the role of a lawyer who helps Kaushik. It's a very current film, it's a very complex film, it has this Rashomon impact, that everyone has their own point of view, he said. The veteran actor says Kaagaz 2 was the passion project of Kaushik, who died last year in March at the age of 66 following a heart attack. Satish Kaushik directed the critically acclaimed 2021 film Kaagaz starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead. Don't miss | Kaagaz movie review: Pankaj Tripathi shines in a terribly dated film Kher revealed that he and Kaushik are going to collaborate on two more films and he is trying to fulfill the late actor's wish by bringing out these stories. There was a film he was doing with me and Darshan (Kumar), it was called Drinking Partners. Rumi Jaffery had written it and after Satish heard the story, he wanted to do it, even though Rumi himself was keen to do it. So now I'm going to ask him (Rumi) to do this. “There was a play called Uss Paar Ka Nazara', based on a play called View from the Bridge', he wanted to do it with me,” Kher said, adding that Kaushik was at the peak of his creativity and full of ideas . Kaagaz 2, which will hit the theaters on March 1, is produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain.

