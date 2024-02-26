Squatters transform Hollywood Hills mansion into party hall; rent property to OnlyFans models





The owners of a Hollywood Hills mansion were shocked to discover that their mansion, which recently came on the market, was occupied by a group of squatters who were using it to throw large parties and even renting it out to OnlyFans models. The magnificent seven-bedroom house is just the latest to be taken over by squatters, after a a similar event made headlines last month in Beverly Hills. A real estate agent who spoke with KCAL News says it happens more often than you might think. Emily Randall Smith, the agent working with the owners, and her husband arrived at the house last month to hold an open house, but were surprised to find that someone was already living inside. They say the home's safe was cut out and a mailbox that wasn't there before was installed. While inspecting the property, Randall Smith's husband walked around the house and, looking through one of the windows, saw that there was a person sleeping in a bed. But even calling the police couldn't improve their situation, as the man simply refused to leave. They waited until he left on his own and called the police again, after which they discovered what had been happening inside the house for at least two weeks. Responding officers knocked on the door and were surprised when a woman answered, only to learn she was renting the property from the man. “She was renting from the guy who was like the ringleader of all this,” Emily Randall Smith said. “She was hired to create OnlyFans content in there, so it was a little strange and weird. Because when we went there… you could tell there was some weird stuff going on in there.” Police escorted the woman out of her home with her dog and all her bags packed. She was not charged. Once the house was finally empty, Randall Smith was able to take a look inside the property, which had been completely turned upside down. “They had, you know, taken apart all the beds, they had cut all the wires in the house. We had a security system, they had cut it.” “It was a whole thing that they exploited to completely take over the house and make it their own,” Randall Smith said. In addition to the OnlyFans content, Randall Smith says neighbors reported a number of parties being held inside the home. No arrests have yet been made. More from CBS News

