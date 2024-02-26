Entertainment
Independent Spirit Awards 2024: best moments, biggest winners
A24 Past lives won the top prize for Best Feature Film at the 39th Film Independent Spirit Awards, with writer-director Céline Song also winning Best Director for her first feature film.
American fiction's Jeffrey Wright won Best Lead Performance for his role in the Amazon MGM Studios comedy, hosted by fellow Oscar nominee Colman Domingo. “It’s funny, you go to these award shows and you’re kind of sick of it,” Wright laughed. “And then you get one. It changes the mood a bit.
American fiction Writer-director Cord Jefferson also won best screenplay for his directorial debut. “Our film is so independent that one morning I woke up in our hotel to find that there had been a triple stabbing the night before in the lobby,” Jefferson said. “They were cleaning up the blood. And I wouldn't have it any other way.
LeftoversDa'Vine Joy Randolph took home the night's top award for Best Supporting Performance, fresh off the heels of winning a SAG Award Saturday night for her role in the Focus Features film. “Leftovers is a wonderful testament to what can happen when a small group of passionate people have the chance to come together and tell a story,” Randolph said. “Independent films are the beating heart of this industry and they are worth fighting for. » Randolph's co-star Dominic Sessa won best performance for his lead role in the film.
The John Cassavetes Award, which recognizes a film made for less than $1 million, went to Music Box Films. Fremont, co-written and directed by Babak Jalali. Jalali was the first winner of the evening to greet protesters outside the tent in Santa Monica, whose cries of “ceasefire now” and “free Palestine” began disrupting the ceremony within the first hour. “There are people talking outside, and whatever they say, I think it's much more important than what I'm about to say,” said Jalali, who noted that the protest was a distraction: “I'm so inspired by what they're saying outside, I can't think of what I'm going to say. (“We're at the beach and people are exercising their freedom of speech,” said host Aidy Bryant shortly after the screams became audible in the tent and on the live broadcast.)
Filmmaker Kelly Reichardt accepted the Robert Altman Award for A24 To show upintroduced to the film's creators and played by Lily Gladstone, whose breakthrough role came in Reichardt's 2016 western drama. Some women. She noted that the last time she saw Altman was in 2003, at a lifetime achievement event honoring the director. “America was dropping bombs on Iraq at that time and he was pissed,” Reichardt said. “And I think he would have a lot to say – just this weirdness of us being here and celebrating each other and our work. Life goes on outside the tent.
Kino Lorber's Four girls won the award for best documentary, while Anatomy of a fall won the award for best international film. May December won Best First Screenplay, with screenwriters Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik winning the award. How to blow up a pipeline took the best edit, while Leftovers won best photography. AV Rockwell won Best First Feature Film for Focus Features A thousand and one.
In the TV categories, which honor new scripted series created in 2023, Netflix Beef won for Best New Scripted Series, while Ali Wong picked up another win for his starring role in the limited series. FX Dear Mom: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur won best new unscripted series/documentary.
Nick Offerman won Best Supporting Actor for his role on HBO. The last of us. “Thank you to HBO for having the courage to participate in this tradition of truly independent storytelling – stories with guts,” Offerman said, referring to the series' acclaimed episode that depicted a love story between characters played by Offerman and fellow candidate Murray Bartlett. “When homophobic hatred comes my way, and [someone] said, “Why did you have to make it a gay story?” » We say, because you ask questions like that. It's not a gay story, it's a love story, asshole. The last of usKeivonn Montreal Woodard also won an award for the HBO zombie drama, taking home the breakthrough performance award.
Freevee Legal Department won the award for Best Ensemble Cast, with Alan Barinholtz (father of actors Ike and Jon) and James Marsden accepting the award on behalf of their co-stars.
Bryant kicked off the ceremony to celebrate — and lightly roast — the independent film community. “I have to say, I discovered a lot of you independent filmmakers because my high school boyfriend would talk about you all the time while we were chatting,” Bryant said. “I'm married now, so I learn less about cinema.
“Today we celebrate the resilience and ingenuity of your work,” Bryant continued, closing his keynote address. “It’s so hard to get something done – not to mention this town can be pretty tough, but it’s Hollywood, baby. But not here. In this tent, they say: It's indie, baby. If you're an actress and you wear your own shoes in the movie, it's independent, baby. When the script spans 10 years and you shoot it in two weeks, it's self-contained, baby. And when the solidarity of the WGA, SAG, Teamsters and IATSE shows us the collective power of our work? It's independent, baby.
