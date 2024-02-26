Romeo Beckham confirms his separation from Mia Regan | Entertainment

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan have separated.
The 21-year-old footballer – who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham – revealed on social media that they had decided to end their romance.
Romeo wrote on Instagram: “Mooch and I separated after 5 years of dating, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and we still have a strong friendship and always will. [heart emojis] (sic)”
Mia also opened up about their breakup on social media.
The 21-year-old model wrote on Instagram: “It's true, we grew up together since we were 16!! Love takes different forms and paths as you grow up. (sic)”
Mia confirmed they weren't together “romantically.” However, she insisted that they “share a lot, a lot of love for each other after 5 years of being friends heheh.” [heart emojis] (sic)”
Romeo and Mia walked the red carpet together for the first time in 2021.
And the model then revealed that Victoria Beckham helped calm her nerves.
Speaking about the singer-turned-designer, Mia told Vogue: “Even talking about what I wear with her, what nails and makeup I'm going to choose, it's nice to have this figure.”
Meanwhile, Victoria admitted to being a fan of Mia's style.
The 49-year-old designer – who first rose to fame as a member of the Spice Girls – praised Mia's “unique approach” to fashion.
Victoria – who also has Brooklyn, 24, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12, with David – told Vogue: “Mia has always had a unique approach to fashion and style.
“I love that she's fun and isn't afraid to try new things when it comes to her personal style.”
