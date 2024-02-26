Bollywood and Hollywood Big Movie Releases Coming in March 2024





March 2024 promises to bring an exciting lineup of films as we continue this cinematic journey, from the highly anticipated Yodha to the incredible Dune Part 2. Let's take a look at some of the upcoming films and what the movie buffs can expect it in March 2024. The upcoming release of the film in March 2024 makes for an interesting lineup for movie buffs. Check out the list below. Film releases in March 2024: 1. Kung Fu Panda 4: Release date – March 15, 2024 Starring: Awkwafina, Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, Dustin Hoffman, David Cross, Nikolaos Makris Director: Mike Mitchell 2. Laapataa ladies: Release date: March 1, 2024 Actors: Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan, Sparsh Srivastav, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Satendra Soni, Hemant Soni, Pranjal Pateriya Director: Kiran Rao 3. Ricky Stanicky: Release date: March 7, 2024 Starring: Zac Efron, John Cena, Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino, Lex Scott Davis, William H. Macy, Anja Savcic, Riley Stiles, Oscar Wilson, Gaius Nolan, Brian Jarvis Director: Peter Farrelly 4. Shaitan: Release date: March 8, 2024 Cast: Ajay DevgnR. Madhavan, Jyotika and Janki Bodiwala. Director: Vikas Bahl 5. Dune Part 2: Release date: March 15, 2024 Starring: Timothe Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgrd, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, La Seydoux Director: Denis Villeneuve 6. Yoda: Release date: March 15, 2024 Cast: Sidharth MalhotraDisha Patani, Raashi Khanna Director: Sagar Ambre, Pushkar Ojha 7. Road House: Release date: March 21, 2024. Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Darren Barnet, Conor McGregor, JD Pardo, Arturo Castro, Joaquim de Almeida, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage and Hannah Love Lanier. Director:Doug Liman 8. Ae Watan Simple Watan: Release date: March 21, 2024 Actors: Sara Ali Khan, Benedict Garrett, Alexx O'Nell, Sparsh Srivastav, Anand Tiwari, Abhay Verma, Richard Bhakti Klein, Godaan Kumar, Ashton Bessette, Priyanam Das, Ed Robinson, Manya Singh, Ankur Yadav, Garrvil Mohan Director: Kannan Iyer 9. Lady: Release date: March 8, 2024 Actors: Millie Bobby Brown, Robin Wright, Angela Bassett, Nick Robinson and Ray Winstone Director:Juan Carlos Fresnadillo 10. The crew: Release date: March 29, 2024 Actors: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon Director:Rajesh Krishnan 11. Godzilla x Kong: The New Kingdom: Release date: March 29, 2024 Actors: Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Rachel House and others Director:Adam Wingard 12. Make and make love: Release date: March 29, 2024 Actors: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy Director:Shirsha Guha Thakurta

