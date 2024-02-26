Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increases its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)





Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LIE – Free report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Title channel reports. The fund held 364,496 shares of the company after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $30,268,000 when it last filed with the SEC. Other institutional investors have also recently increased or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company's stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,023 shares of the company's stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 561,384 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 501,605 shares of the company's stock worth $41,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company's shares. Performance of Live Nation Entertainment Stocks Actions of LIE opened at $95.32 Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14, and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, and a beta of 1.30. The company's fifty day moving average is $90.76 and its two hundred day moving average is $86.58. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one-year low of $64.25 and a one-year high of $101.74. Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the CFO now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, accessible via this link. 2.85% of shares are currently owned by insiders. Wall Street analysts predict growth Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYV stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report issued Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report issued Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised its price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report released Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised his price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report released Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on MarketBeat data, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.55. Check out our latest stock report on Live Nation Entertainment Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Free report) Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through the Concerts, Ticketing, Sponsorship and Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events at its owned or operated venues, as well as at venues rented by third parties; operates and manages concert halls; produces music festivals; creates and distributes related content; and provides management and other services to artists. Featured Articles Want to see what other hedge funds hold LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider transactions for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LIE – Free report). Get daily news and reviews for Live Nation Entertainment – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analyst ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily newsletter.

