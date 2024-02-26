



Activists are holding a candlelight vigil and march for Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old non-binary student who died on February 8, 2024 following a physical altercation at Owasso High School in Owasso, Oklahoma, the day before. The vigil will take place on Sunday February 25, 2023, from 6 p.m., West Hollywood United Church of Christat 7350 W Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles. Speakers include Ryan Cassata, Shane Ivan Nash and 2S activist Xodiak. According to reports, Benedict was bullied at school and was attacked by three young girls in the girls' bathroom before their untimely deaths. The Owasso Police Department initially said Benedict did not succumb to injuries sustained during the altercation. However, as of February 25, 2024, final autopsy and toxicology reports are pending, leaving the cause of death undetermined. Nex Benedict was raised by their grandmother, Sue Benedict, in Owasso, Oklahoma, and attended Owasso High School. Sue Benedict revealed that Nex had been bullied because of his identity for around a year before the incident. On February 7, 2024, Nex Benedict engaged in a confrontation with three female freshmen in a school bathroom, allegedly sparked by persistent harassment. The incident, captured during a 21-minute interview with a police officer, resulted in a physical altercation, with Benedict allegedly throwing water at the girls before being attacked. School administration said the altercation was quickly intervened by other students and staff, with all parties involved being evaluated for health concerns. Benedict was then suspended from school for two weeks, prompting Sue Benedict to request a medical evaluation for Nex later that day. Tragically, Nex Benedict collapsed at home on February 8 and was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital. Investigations into the circumstances of Benedict's death are ongoing, with law enforcement awaiting the results of toxicology analyzes and the autopsy. The consequences of the death of Benedict XVI have provoked reactions from all sides. LGBTQ advocacy groups have raised concerns that the incident could be a hate crime, while public figures including Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris , expressed their condolences and support for young LGBTQ+ people. The incident also reignited discussions about LGBTQ+ rights in Oklahoma, with organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) drawing connections between Benedict's death and state policies affecting LGBTQ+ people. Despite conflicting reports regarding the cause of death, calls for further investigation persist, with activists and lawmakers demanding an independent or federal investigation. In response to the tragedy, Owasso Public Schools announced measures to increase safety in the district and provide support services to affected students. As investigations continue, the community mourns the loss of Nex Benedict while seeking clarity and accountability in the pursuit of justice. There is currently a gofundme campaign to help cover funeral costs. https://www.gofundme.com/f/dagny-benedict

