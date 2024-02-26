Florence Pugh reveals Dune: Part Two filming location was 'haunting' | Entertainment

Florence Pugh says the “Dune: Part Two” memorial space was “haunting.”
One of the filming locations for Denis Villeneuve's second film in his big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novels was Brion's tomb at San Vito d'Altivole near Treviso, Italy, which is the burial site of the Brion family, and Florence. said there was a strange atmosphere there.
Asked about it being the first time a film had been allowed to be filmed there, she told SFX magazine: “I didn't break anything, thank God! It's a huge privilege to work with team members incredibly dedicated to their craft, and I think especially on Dune, the attention to detail in the locations and sets, it's just breathtaking – it really transports you every time you come on the set. And it was my first day of filming!
“We filmed in this memorial space. It's really a very haunting space. There are so many different pockets in the building and in the area, which completely transport you.”
The 28-year-old star – who plays Princess Irulan – admits it was a “pinch me” moment working on the film, which has a star-studded cast, particularly screen legend Charlotte Rampling, 78, who plays the Reverend Mother. Mohiam.
She added: “Obviously it's just like the world of Dune. It was our first two days there and I was already a little amazed filming Dune, but I was also there with Charlotte Rampling. .
“It's one of those incredible 'pinch me' moments when you walk into a movie as big and as epic as this, and you're in a space that has immense respect and enormous power. It just kind of puts you in the gear that you need to be involved in a movie like this.”
The 'Oppenheimer' actress said the only “tiny” complaint they had was how hot it was with their costumes, but it was worth it.
When asked if there were any challenges while filming, she said: “When you're on a film that means so much to so many people, there aren't really many challenges. I would say that for everyone, one of the biggest challenges when you're doing something that you care so much about and you're wearing the clothes that we wear, is always the weather conditions. When you're doing something so epic, your complaint of being hot is so minimal! It's small things but other than that it's a dream to do a job like this.”
