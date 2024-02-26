Entertainment
Manisha Rani's inspiring journey
In the vibrant Indian entertainment landscape, dance reality competition 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11' recently saw Manisha Rani emerge as its first finalist, backed by Vivek Agnihotri's unwavering support. Acknowledging her remarkable journey, Agnihotri eloquently shed light on Manisha's evolution from the picturesque landscapes of Bihar to the bustling avenues of Mumbai. Starting her tale from humble beginnings, she worked her way through various odd jobs before etching her name as a recognized figure in the cultural landscape.
Before taking to the stage of 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11', Manisha Rani had captivated the audience as a contestant in 'Big Boss OTT Season 2'. Her genuine attitude and inherent charisma endeared her to viewers, making her a beloved personality. Prior to her forays into television, she had already gained attention as an emerging influencer on social media, a testament to her multi-faceted talents and wide appeal across various media platforms.
Vivek Agnihotri, an ardent supporter, took to social media to extol Manisha Rani's triumphs, writing a poignant tribute to her arduous journey. Reflecting on her formative years in Munger, Bihar, Agnihotri shed light on the myriad challenges she faced, including the harrowing ordeal of her parents' separation when she was just eight years old.
Vivek Agnihotri's heartfelt tribute to Manisha Rani
Last night I was watching the show with my mother and I saw this scene where Mani was thanking his fans. It was so moving. Then I told my mother about Mani's trip and how Vivek sir and Sonu sir congratulated her. My mother was happy to hear this and said “Ladki mehnti h kaafi”.#ManishaRani pic.twitter.com/ihfKxGs4xX
Karishma (Vote for Manisha) (@MANISHA_solo) February 26, 2024
Furthermore, Agnihotri recounted the pivotal moment when destiny led Manisha to the bustling streets of Mumbai in 2015, where she bravely auditioned for 'Dance India Dance', even though she was quickly eliminated. Undeterred by setbacks, she embraced adversity as a crucible for personal growth, honing her craft for nine years to secure her rightful place as a finalist in 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11'.
In a reflective tone, Vivek Agnihotri said, “Today, witnessing the triumphant rise of Manisha Rani, a beacon of talent who began her journey with scarce resources and modest hopes, she now emerges as a luminary in the field of social media and entertainment.” He went on to express his unwavering faith in the limitless potential of India's youth, citing Manisha's commendable philanthropic efforts. “For eleven years, she fervently sponsored eleven orphaned and gifted girls from humble backgrounds across India. May Goddess Saraswati continue to bestow her blessings upon you,” Agnihotri proclaimed, summing up her admiration for the selfless spirit and Manisha’s indomitable determination.
In response, Manisha Rani expressed her deep gratitude for Vivek Agnihotri's unwavering encouragement and unwavering support, acknowledging his pivotal role in her journey. Additionally, esteemed actor Sonu Sood extended his generous support to Manisha, garnering heartfelt expressions of appreciation from the rising starlet.
