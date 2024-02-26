The rise of entertainment in Singapore and lessons for Hong Kong

February 25, 2024 – (Hong Kong) With its vibrant lineup of concerts and shows, Singapore has become a hub for entertainment tourism. This provides valuable lessons for Hong Kong on using the sector to revive pandemic-hit tourism. While it is unlikely to be able to recreate Singapore's pace, thoughtful promotion of Hong Kong's unique cultural offerings and investments in strategic infrastructure could also bear fruit.

In recent years, Singapore has actively courted top musical acts for exclusive shows and multi-date broadcasts. Concomitant events like Coldplay's six stadium concerts in 2024 and an inaugural music festival underscore this dynamic.

The recent announcement that Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour will hold six shows at Singapore's National Stadium in March 2024 highlights the city-state's aggressive courtship of top musical acts. Tickets for the mega pop star's concerts, her only stop in Southeast Asia outside of Japan, sold out within hours. With fans coming from across the region, the event is expected to bring huge economic benefits. The Singapore Tourism Board is supporting the tour, likely having won over Swift's team by securing an exclusive regional engagement. This highlights the integrated strategy linking entertainment events, tourism promotion and infrastructure development that has enabled Singapore to become an entertainment hub.

These bookings highlight Singapore's advantages, including convenient regional flight connectivity. Some artists already organize tours through the city-state when traveling between Japan and Australia. Smooth customs and freight processes also appeal to touring productions with extensive equipment and supplies.

Beyond logistics, Singapore offers leisurely downtime in a famously food-obsessed, friendly and green city. Many artists film themselves enjoying Singapore's urban attractions and culinary experiences. This viral marketing intrinsically promotes Singapore's dynamic attractiveness.

The city-state is also collaborating with stakeholders on destination-focused social media content to engage artist fans. Producing exclusive tour videos at iconic locations like Gardens by the Bay leverages their vast follower reach and international audience.

Singapore complemented its entertainment efforts by quickly easing travel restrictions compared to its regional competitors. As travel demand rebounds but remains fragile, Singapore has gained first-mover advantage. The authorities have actively facilitated the arrival of acts and tourists by maintaining air connections during the pandemic, thus contributing to the rehabilitation of the industry. Singapore's anti-virus strategy emphasizing safe reopening has also restored traveler confidence sooner. Meanwhile, venues have been booking performances aggressively, sensing unmet demand and diminished regional supply amid continued restrictions elsewhere. This proactive investment and coordination between government and business has filled a glaring gap in the regional entertainment space.

The rise of events like Coldplay shows has validated this strategy. Beyond ticket sales, reservations for tourist packages including accommodation have increased significantly. Overall, entertainment events in Singapore are expected to make an outsized contribution to tourism-dependent sectors like retail, F&B and hospitality. Beyond the direct economic impact, Singapore's new entertainment hub strengthens its international brand. While other Asian cities are still rebuilding their tourism, becoming a vibrant regional hub for live entertainment and entertainment builds awareness and perceptions. This soft power effect helps cement Singapore's reputation as a dynamic, world-class destination.

As a hub also dependent on tourism, Hong Kong has advantages that could potentially support its own post-pandemic entertainment push. The city's famous skyline and iconic harbor provide photogenic backdrops for exclusive outdoor shows or destination-focused videos.

Hong Kong's cosmopolitan heritage and fusion cuisine also allow for cultural immersion and unique culinary experiences. The city's vibrant mix of tradition and modernity contrasts with other regional destinations. Cultural promotion and clever collaborations could resonate widely with the continent's younger generations who are looking for engagement beyond shopping. Strategic investments in venues and integrated marketing campaigns showcasing Hong Kong's distinctive appeal can successfully attract events and visitors. Packaged tourism promotions combining shows, hotels and sightseeing could emulate the success of Singapore. Although they are unlikely to repeat their volume, even modest gains would help Hong Kong's tourism recovery.

However, some organizational adjustments are necessary to implement an entertainment-oriented tourism strategy. Streamlining and coordinating bureaucratic processes between government agencies and venues will better facilitate complex events like concerts. Singapore's continued support for mass productions is exemplary.

Modernizing local infrastructure should also be a priority. Improved transport links, immigration facilities and baggage handling would facilitate access for visitors, particularly from mainland China. Reducing traffic jams and bottlenecks at border crossings could significantly increase tourist volume.

Taking a cue from Singapore, Hong Kong needs to think creatively about incentive events that boost tourism. This may require financial support mechanisms such as sponsorship programs, which Singapore deploys through its tourism board. While taking into account public resources, such investments could generate significant economic multipliers.

Entertainment tourism cannot fully compensate for the structural weaknesses slowing Hong Kong's pandemic recovery. Hong Kong also cannot replicate Singapore’s economies of scale. However, targeted promotion of the city's uniqueness through various events could further revive struggling sectors that rely on tourism.

With an openness to new thinking, Hong Kong's partnerships with the mainland and international promoters could further unlock its entertainment potential. Although chasing Singapore risks creating unrealistic expectations, tailoring its successful strategy to local strengths could still catalyze vital tourism growth. The foundation of Hong Kong's enduring cosmopolitan charm. Today, the city must regain its confidence and its pioneering spirit to showcase its heritage through creative tourism. By leveraging its strengths while addressing the structural issues that hinder access, Hong Kong can become a vibrant destination where culture, commerce and community once again thrive in harmony.