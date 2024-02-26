Problemista USG Movies review: A bizarre love story has a big heart





February 22, 2024 marked the first screening of the trendy A24 film Problemista for Garden Theater students. The film was screened as part of the USG Movies Committees' ongoing advance screening series, which allows Princeton students to see promising independent films for free. The film opened to a packed house of students and the committee provided free popcorn and refreshments. Director Julio Torres also stars as protagonist Alejandro, a twenty-something immigrant from El Salvador who struggles to realize his dream of creating insane toys, like a slinky that doesn't fall down the stairs when pushed. Continually rejected from his job, he earns money through Craigslist in hopes of finding a sponsor for his work visa. Throughout his struggles, Alejandro meets Elizabeth, played by Tilda Swinton, an eccentric, middle-aged art curator who cannot afford to continue paying the cryogenics company currently keeping her late husband frozen. Alejandro agrees to help Elizabeth honor her deceased husband if she sponsors his visa, and the two leave to organize an art exhibition of Alejandro's eccentric egg paintings in New York. The plot and style of the film are as far-fetched as one could imagine. Julio Torres is well known for his surreal humor which effectively combines fantasy and reality. We see this world through Alejandro's unique vision, who uses images that encapsulate his vivid feelings and deep messages, like an endless maze of trapdoors to depict the American immigration process. Torres also personifies everyday objects that he encounters in his life. For example, he frequently interacts with a human incarnation of Craigslist played by rising star Larry Owens. This combination of reality and fantasy, accompanied by a brilliant and idiosyncratic score, sheds new light on the classic story of immigration and the American dream. That being said, the real glue of the film lies in the push-pull performances of Torres and Swinton as Alejendro and Elizabeth. Alejandro is quiet, thoughtful and nervous but endlessly ambitious, while Elizabeth is brash, loud and ready to pick a fight with any waiter or receptionist who crosses her the wrong way. The chemistry between these polarizing personalities works well, fueling the film's humor and, ultimately, the heart of the film. It's when these eccentrics finally realize that they're not so different after all, both completely misunderstood and chasing a crazy dream, that the film's message of perseverance and individuality is realized. The result is a strange and unique platonic love story. However, Torres and Swinton don't always do their characters justice with their performances. There are painful setbacks in Alejandro's journey to success that demand honest, unbridled emotion, but Torres seems to resist these necessary temptations in favor of a more reserved sadness. In contrast, Swinton sometimes overacts as Elizabeth, transforming her character from a misunderstood human into a fire-breathing dragon (sometimes literally). These ill-advised creative choices limit the film's emotional potential and make the film's ending feel not entirely earned. Ultimately, however, Problemista shines as a unique take on the immigrant experience that makes a powerful but flawed statement about the need to stay true to yourself, even when the world doesn't understand. The film is sure to make a splash in theaters when it makes its big release this Friday, March 1, just like the A24 Award-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once did when it created in 2022. Edward Rogers is a contributor to The Prospect in Durham, North Carolina. He can be contacted at edward.rogers[at]princeton.edu.

