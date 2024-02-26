Lifestyle Queen and OG Influencer Martha Stewart Visits Palm Beach





Martha, Martha, Martha. Look at her. Look at her, 81, with her full head of tousled blonde hair and luminous skin, wearing her skinny pants at Breakers and getting two standing O's from the 500 bejeweled, adorned, hard-to-impress women at Wednesday's Old. Bag lunch. Look at his business empire, his healthy lifestyle, his immaculate yet welcoming homes, and his mastery of all things culinary. And don't even get us started on the white swimsuit on the cover of Sports Illustrated, looking like a model and all that. We despise it. Not really. It's jealousy. We want to be her, except for keeping a clean house, pulling weeds, eating vegetables, and keeping a clean house. As superstars go, she is remarkably affable and approachable, as evidenced by the two encounters that capped her appearance as a guest speaker for the luncheon. Here are 10 things to love about Martha Stewart: 1. When she talks about her unlikely friendship with Snoop Dogg, she smiles. 2. She launched her CB candy line in Palm Beach, during a dinner in the garden of the Colony Hotel. Hundreds of fruit-flavored chewies were skewered on the trees for guests to taste, giving new meaning to the term “low-hanging fruit.” 3. When asked what the secret to happiness was, she replied: “If you want to be happy for a year, find yourself a spouse.” If you want to be happy for a decade, get a dog. If you want to be happy for the duration of your life. the rest of your life, get yourself a garden. » 4. She can think on her feet. When a visiting West Virginian unintentionally asked Martha if she had ever been to the state, apparently unaware that Martha had served her prison sentence there, she replied, “Yes.” But I don't think I'll go back. 5. Like many others, she laments having missed the boat during the real estate crisis of the 1990s. “I gave up buying a house by the sea,” she said on Wednesday. “Coincidentally, I think the property was owned by Tommy Hilfiger, who is here today because his wife Dee Ocleppo is being honored.” 6. Although her white swimsuit from the SI cover ($192 at Monday Swimwear) now has iconic status, her favorite swimwear line is Eres. 7. On Wednesday, she was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her family's newest member, a brindle French bulldog on his way from Orlando. 8. It has its own section on Amazon, with over 1,000 offers. 9. She did Pilates four times a week for three months to get in shape for the SI cover. 10. Her 100th book, coming out in October, will fittingly be 100 of her favorite recipes. “You will absolutely cook them,” she said. Well no We. But someone.

