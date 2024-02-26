Entertainment
Food Safety and Audit Manager | The Star Entertainment Group
Are you our next rising star?
Join our team as a Food Safety and Audit Manager at Star Brisbane.
The Star Brisbane, located in the heart of Brisbane's new Queens Wharf precinct, will be Australia's newest entertainment and leisure destination. Commencing a staged opening in 2024, The Star Brisbane will offer a range of unique entertainment options, world-class hotels, restaurants, bars, luxury shopping, gaming and a state-of-the-art events centre, transforming the how people will play, shop. and socialize in the river town.
The Food Safety and Audit Manager, reporting to the Culinary Director, provides a unique opportunity to oversee and maintain the highest possible quality assurance and food safety for our guests at The Star Brisbane. You will be responsible for directly influencing food and beverage management teams to ensure food products and standards are safe and of high quality.
This is a fantastic opportunity where you can put your skills and knowledge to the test to create an exciting new era for food and beverage in Brisbane!
Some of your responsibilities
-
Adhere to Star Brisbane food safety plans to ensure the food and beverage offering is handled, stored and prepared in accordance with Australian food safety standards.
-
Record keeping and maintaining accurate records, reporting and updating systems for HACCP requirements.
-
Conduct appropriate training for all F&B staff and maintain records to verify compliance with local, national and all other government requirements.
-
When necessary, conduct food incident investigations and carry out external testing and corrective action strategies in accordance with food authority guidelines.
-
Oversee the management of inventory control systems, ensuring daily points are used, usage dates and timestamps are monitored.
What we will look for
-
Cert IV in Training and Assessment
-
Experience in a food production environment
-
Demonstrated experience with high-level compliance and audit processes.
About you
You will have significant experience in high-level food auditing and compliance with a consumer product or within the food industry. Qualification for Certificate IV in Training and Assessment is essential for this role. You will promote collaboration between departments using your effective communication and consultation skills. You will be a subject matter expert when it comes to understanding food safety laws and fostering this in your daily working methods.
Your role will be vital to the success of our food safety operations at Star Brisbane. Join us to make a difference.
What can we offer you
-
Uniform washed and ready for you daily on property
-
Discounted parking available in the city
-
Discounts at award-winning restaurants and accommodations
-
Free buffet meal every shift
-
Mental health and wellness services
-
Diversity and inclusion areas of focus including multiculturalism, gender, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and LGBTQI+.
-
Endless career growth and opportunities to learn and grow your career
-
Opportunity to work with elite professionals and assets
About Us
The $3.6 billion Queens Wharf Brisbane development is being delivered by Destination Brisbane Consortium, a joint venture led by The Star Entertainment Group alongside its partners.
Once completed, Queens Wharf Brisbane will offer four new luxury hotels, more than 50 new dining experiences, significant luxury shopping, the restoration of nine heritage buildings and approximately 1,500 residential apartments.
Our culture
At The Star, we are committed to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace that we know will contribute to exceptional experiences for our customers, a great place to work for our team members and positive outcomes for our communities. We welcome applications from all cultures, ages, religions, genders, LGBTQI+ people, First Nations people of Australia and people with disabilities. We recognize the particular challenges that trans and gender diverse candidates may encounter during the recruitment process. We offer a range of flexible working options for team members to find a work-life balance that suits them and meets their unique wellbeing needs.
The Star holds a WGEA Employee Commendation for Gender Equality and is recognized with a 2022 Gold Award by the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI), which measures LGBTQI+ inclusiveness in the workplace.
Please note that eligibility checks may be required as part of the ongoing recruitment and employment process for this position.
It’s an exciting time for The Star Entertainment Group as we prepare to begin our journey to The Star Brisbane.
It's your gesture
Take your next step by clicking the link below. Please note that we accept applications as expressions of interest. The interview process will begin at a later date as this is a pre-opening role.
