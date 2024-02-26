The most epic TV series since Game of Thrones

Forty-four years after its initial adaptation into an acclaimed 1980 miniseries, James Clavell's novel inspired by true events from 1975 Shgun returns to the small screen thanks to FX, whose revamp (premiering February 27) may lack the star power of its predecessor (which headlined Richard Chamberlain and Toshiro Mifune) but makes up for it with scope more extensive and a richer narrative. Large-scale war, one-on-one confrontations, affairs, imprisonments, executions, assassinations, espionage, betrayals, subterfuge and military strategy are all delivered in this 10-episode epic, including the saga of a wayward Englishman in feudal Japan over the course of a This period of great crisis is, although never entirely exhilarating, a majestic and compelling vision of honor and betrayal.

In 1600, sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) of the Dutch merchant ship Erasmus becomes the first Englishman to arrive in Japan, where he is immediately seen as a pirate and spy by the locals, starting with the ambitious Omi (Hiroto Kanai) and his scheming uncle Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano). Japan is currently in cahoots with the Portuguese Catholics, who have long controlled its trade, and although John does not want to reveal his true motives in the region, he does not hide his disgust for his fellow Europeans, with whom his Protestant homeland is currently in relationship. in war. To the Japanese, John is a savage and barbarian who deserves no respect, as illustrated by Omi literally peeing on his head after one of John's many outbursts of fury. Yabushige has his own creations for the visitor, called Anjin (meaning pilot). However, they are upset when Hiromatsu (Tokuma Nishioka) arrives, having apparently learned of Erasmus from a village agent and declares that the ship's weapons, along with John, are to be transferred to the master's Osaka stronghold. of Yabushige, Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada).

Toranaga receives John at a crucial moment in his life and in the history of his country. Taiko, the ruling nation of Japan, recently died, and because his heir is still a child and not yet ready to take command, he has handed control of Japan over to a five-person Board of Regents. Toranaga is a member of this group but at odds with his fellow regents as he is currently protecting the Taiko heir and the boy's mother, Ochiba (Fumi Nikaido). This has angered Toranaga's rival, Ishido (Takehiro Hira), who sees this as an opportunity to consolidate his alliance with his fellow (Catholic) regents and finally get rid of Toranaga (who claims not to want to follow in the footsteps of his illustrious ancestors by becoming Shgun to power in Japan). Ishido also secretly conspires with Yabushige, who tries to play both sides of this struggle for his personal benefit. To Toranaga, John is a curiosity and a potential tool to use in this conflict. More pressing, however, is Toranaga's current imprisonment in his own home by Ishido, who demands the immediate release of Taiko's teenage son.

John enters this maelstrom like a fish out of water, ignoring the customs, codes of conduct or language of the country. In the latter regard, he is aided by Toranaga's faithful disciple, Mariko (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Anna Sawai), who, as a Catholic, is able to speak Portuguese and is therefore John's official translator. It is clear from their first meeting that John and Mariko are destined for romance (thwarted by circumstances). However, after 10 hours, Shgun has the luxury of taking its time with each of its plots, first carefully laid out then gradually interwoven. Courtesy of showrunners Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, the material moves at a slow but determined pace, never dragging as it explains its many relationships formed and the burgeoning stakes created by John's appearance.

There is a huge amount of intrigue in Shgun, from Toranaga's ongoing feud with Ishido, to John's simultaneous acclimation to this land and efforts to escape it (with his men and his ship), to the duo's tenuous alliance, which solidifies through a boat excursion during which the Englishman teaches the Japanese lord how to properly dive into the water. John and Mariko's budding feelings for each other are complicated by many factors, including Mariko's husband Buntaro (Shinnosuke Abe) and her family's infamous past, as well as John's quest for survival. Toranaga is made more difficult by pacts and partnerships that can never be realized. completely reliable. Mariko's explanation of the eightfold fence – a figurative inner wall that the Japanese learn to erect so that they can hide their true hearts from the outside world – is crucial to the process, as suspicion and deception are the order of the day and are vital to keeping your head held high. their shoulders.

Filmed on location and, largely, in Japanese (except for conversations in Portuguese dramatized in English), ShgunThe richness of period and cultural detail gives it depth and weight. Toranaga and John's story is rooted in ideas about integrity, sacrifice, and duplicity, and while some of its elements remain a little unclear, much of it coalesces into a sprawling and moving portrait of wars. individual and mass events orchestrated by men and women who understand that getting what they want means keeping their cards close to their vest. Triumph and ruin are ever-present possibilities for all of its players, and those unfamiliar with Clavell's tome (or the previous TV version) will have a hard time predicting precisely where it will head. It's the result of sharp writing and direction as well as excellent performances, led here by the robust Jarvis (who resembles a beefier Ryan Phillippe), expressive and sincere Sawai, the charismatic Asano and the regal and imposing Sanada, who does a commendable job of filling out Mifunes. titanic shoes.

ShgunThe only downside is that it never quite reaches the irresistible heights it seeks; instead, it's a gripping watch that's rarely thrilling. Still, it's not something to complain about unduly, especially in light of the fact that it doesn't stumble on its way to a finale that wraps things up in a particularly complex and moving way. Kondo and Marks' grand rendition of this beloved tale may be very good rather than great, but in a television world increasingly awash in mediocrities, it's more than enough to earn it time and recurring attention to viewers.