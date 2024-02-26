Kenneth Mitchell, Star Trek actor with ALS, dies at 49





Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, a Canadian actor known for his roles in the series Star Trek: Discovery, died on Saturday. He was 49 years old. His death was confirmed in Star Trek statements on Sunday website and his personal Instagram page. For more than five years, Mr. Mitchell had been battling ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, according to Instagram. message read. And in true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above everyone. [challenge] with grace and commitment, to live a full and joyful life in every moment, he adds. In Star Trek: Discovery, Mr. Mitchell played the Klingon characters Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, a character who used a hovercraft wheelchair. In an Instagram post, he described the creation of Aurellios as a special collaboration with my Discovery family who injected me with a lot of love and inspiration during my tough battle with ALS. Mr. Mitchell also appeared in the film Captain Marvel (2019), in which he played Joseph Danvers, the father of the superhero Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, and he had roles in the television series Nancy Drew and The Detectives. In 2020, Mr. Mitchell opened up about his ALS diagnosis in an emotional interview with Peoplein which he shared that he uses a wheelchair. The moment they told us it was [ALS], it was like I was in my own movie, he said, holding back tears. That's how I felt, like I was watching this scene where someone is told they have a terminal illness. It was just total disbelief, shock. ALS affects the nerve cells that make muscles in the upper and lower parts of the body work, causing them to stop working and die. according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This rare neurological disease is also known as motor neuron disease or Lou Gehrigs disease. The CDC estimates that there are approximately 30,000 cases of ALS in the United States. Sandra Bullock's partner died of ALS. What you need to know about the rare disease. Last August, Mr. Mitchell celebrated five years of living with ALS, thanking friends and family in a message Instagram job. There is so much beauty in that. This disease is absolutely horrible and yet, despite all the suffering, there is so much to be grateful for, he wrote alongside a photo of himself on a beach. Mr. Mitchell was born on November 25, 1974 in Toronto. He is survived by his wife, actress Susan May Pratt; their two children, Lilah and Kallum; his parents, Diane and David Mitchell; a brother, Sean; and many other family members and friends, according to the Instagram statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/obituaries/2024/02/26/kenneth-mitchell-death-star-trek-discovery-marvel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos