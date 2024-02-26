Discovery actor Kenneth Mitchell dies – TrekMovie.com

Kenneth Mitchell, who played Klingon Kol and other characters in Star Trek: Discovery And Star Trek: Lower Decksdied at the age of 49. The Canadian actor is remembered by those who worked with him and the Star Trek community.

RIP Ken Mitchell

Kenneth A. Mitchell passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2024. The news was announced by his family via his official social media accounts, beginning with the message “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and friend. » Mitchell suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for more than five years, which eventually led to a loss of speech. The announcement made Saturday evening by Mitchell's family said: “For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of horrific challenges related to ALS. And in true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above everyone with grace and commitment to living a full and joyful life in every moment.

Mitchell's acting career began in 2001 with roles in dozens of series, including starring roles in Jericho And The Astronaut Wives Club as well as recurring roles in Odyssey 5 And Ghost Whisperer. He has also appeared in a number of feature films, including this 2019 film. Captain Marvel. Mitchell is best known to Star Trek fans for his recurring role as Klingon General Kol, one of the main antagonists of the first season of Star Trek: Discovery.

The actor returned toDiscovery in season 2 playing two other Klingons: Kol-sha and Tenavik. In season 3, he appeared in two episodes as the human scientist Aurellio. At that time, Mitchell was already battling ALS and the production built him a special mobility chair for the role. In season 4, the USS Mitchell was named in honor of Ken. Mitchell also voiced Captain Tweerk and a few other characters in the first season. Lower decks episode “The Truth”.

The following video from 2021 features Ken Mitchell talking about his roles on Star Trek as well as some of his co-stars talking about working with him.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Susan, their children Lilah and Kallum, his parents Diane and David, his brother Sean (Norah), his in-laws Sally and Bill Pratt, his sister-in-law Beth (Ajay), his nieces and nephews Kiran, Jyoti, Avery, Eliza and the cats Chai and Cinna. According to his family, Kenneth requests that all donations be used for ALS research or to support his children. A GoFundMe was created for his family.

Star Trek cast and crew remember Ken Mitchell

Condolences and memories from those who knew Ken are beginning to appear on social media.

A number of Twitter posts come from those who worked with Ken on Star Trek: Discovery, including executive producer and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise, producing director Olatunde Osunsanmi, writer Sean Cochran and guest star Raven Dauda. A certain number of Discovery the stars are now on Star Trek: The Cruise, so we should have more posts as news of Ken's death spreads and they can share their thoughts.

We love you, Ken. What an absolute gift and privilege to have known you. Please help support his family if you can. #YNWA https://t.co/yeh60k0cwy – Michelle Paradis (@michelleparadis) February 25, 2024

Kenneth, the world will miss you, man. -Olatunde Osunsanmi (@CenterWillHold) February 25, 2024

I am very grateful for all the time I spent working with Ken on Star Trek: Discovery. He was such a talent and such a wonderful person. Everyone adored him. And the way he embraced his final years with such love and joy was beyond inspiring. He will never be forgotten. https://t.co/hdKxAK2L2i –Sean Cochran (@SeanCochran) February 25, 2024

Rest in peace beautiful soul. We will miss you very much. Thank you for showing us how to live fully from our hearts. https://t.co/TsjN1aL5Jt – Raven Dauda (@TheREALRavenD) February 25, 2024

Discovery star Wilson Cruz shared a Instagram Story say goodbye to Ken.

Comments on Ken's family's Instagram post included Voyager star Garret Wang, Strange New Worlds star Ethan Peck, TNG star Jonathan Frakes, Picard star Evan Evagora, Eugene Roddenberry and Discovery guest star Sam Vartholomeos.

Other stars took to Twitter, including Star Trek star William Shatner,Traveler, And Picard star Jeri Ryan.

I am so sad to read this. Kenneth and I were friends on Twitter/X. We've met a few times at conventions and spent some time exchanging DMs here. He had such a positive outlook on life despite everything that was going on. We will miss him. Condolences to his family. https://t.co/l79mOmHYTb – William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 25, 2024

I am really sorry

RIP Ken. https://t.co/oVG60JQNpd – Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) February 25, 2024

TrekMovie extends its condolences to the friends and family of Ken Mitchell.