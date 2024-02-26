Vir Das calls IndiGo for frequently delayed flights, airline responds | Bollywood





Actor-comedian Vir Das recently shared his flying experience with IndiGo and had nothing nice to say. The actor called them about their frequently delayed flights and the airline responded with an explanation. (Also Read: Vir Das Reacts As Twitter User Tells Him To Travel Economy Class After IndiGo Passenger Physically Assaults Pilot) Vir Das was irritated by IndiGo's constant flight delays (Instagram) Vir The message When did Indigo board on time but keep you on the flight and leave when you were supposed to land with the airline? This is the fifth time in a row that this has happened. @IndiGo6E, Vir wrote on X. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Acknowledging the inconvenience, IndiGo's official X account responded under his post, Mr. Das, we really appreciate you meeting our team at the airport. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused by the delay. It is important to note that the delay has been attributed to air traffic congestion at the Mumbai airport, which is beyond our control. They also added: “Our in-flight team also announced the delay on board. Rest assured, we are fully committed to improving our services. Thank you for your understanding and your patience. (2/2) ~Sagar. When a fan commented that Vir received a response because he was a celebrity, while they never received a response, IndiGo also responded to them asking for their PNR number. Other celebrities Vir is not the first celebrity to call IndiGo as actors Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Ankit Tiwari, Ranvir Shorey, Sonu Sood, Kapil Sharma and others have also called them over the years. Ranvir had written a long article on X describing his entire ordeal and even threatened to sue the airline because he was 10 hours late and was supposed to meet his child, who was home alone. In January this year, Radhika Apte also faced trouble at the Mumbai airport when she was stranded on an air bridge for hours without food or water. Richa Chadha also criticized the airline the same month, revealing that her flight was delayed by four hours. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

