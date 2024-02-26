From Silicon Valley to Bollywood. Quantifying the economic impact of NRIs on India – ThePrint – ANIPressReleases

Entertainment
New Delhi [India]February 26: More than 29 million Indians are settled abroad, making up the largest overseas diaspora in the world. Every year, 2.5 million Indians migrate abroad, with the main destinations being the United States, United Arab Emirates, Canada and Malaysia. But recently, Europe is emerging with more than 2.8 million Indians. Due to low population and shortage of skilled workers in countries like New Zealand, Germany, Italy and other EU countries, Indians have been actively migrating to these countries.
NRIs represent only 1% of India's population, but they contribute 3.4% to India's GDP, without even living in the country. India has seen a significant increase in remittances since 1991 and continues to grow at a steady pace. Remittances increased significantly compared to 2016 ($62.75 billion) and 2017 ($68.97 billion). According to World Bank estimates, India sent $79 billion in 2018, more than any other country. Remittances accounted for 2.9% of India's GDP and contributed around 22-23% of the country's foreign exchange reserves.
Beyond their financial contributions exceeding $107.5 billion annually, NRIs also contribute to India's growth through their entrepreneurial initiatives, knowledge transfer and social impact. Acting as global ambassadors, they strengthen economic diversification, innovation and global connections, thereby moving the nation forward.
With the increase in the number of Indians going abroad, there is an increase in the number of platforms talking about lifestyle, business, jobs, immigration, investments and healthcare abroad. Many creators post content about this on social media, and one such platform that stands out is Stay Indian.
Staying Indian emerges as a platform for connection, collaboration and support for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and People of Indian Origin (PIOs). Founded by Gaurav Lakhwani, a leading IT professional and startup mentor, this community goes beyond simple social interaction, actively bridging the gap between diverse NRI backgrounds, building partnerships and equipping them with the knowledge and resources needed to navigate the European business landscape. Gaurav being part of the Indian diaspora himself, having lived in 22 countries over a period of 10 years, understands the different cultures and preferences of different communities. While pursuing his career as an IT professional, he is also contributing to his roots and society through this platform.
Staying Indian also hosts insightful podcasts featuring successful NRIs in various fields such as business, entrepreneurship, technology and politics. Some standout podcast guests so far have been:
– Rohit Kumar, an import-export expert from NRI, gave an overview of the potential of Indian products in US markets and how the expatriate community can contribute to global trade.
– Reema Mahajan, founder of the largest Indian expat women community in the UAE, described her journey and motivation behind creating such a large community in one of the podcasts.
– Kaivalya Apte, an Indian techie working in Berlin, Germany, where he provided an overview of the tech job market in Europe and the impact of AI on employment.
– Dr Nupur Kohli, the first Dutch MP candidate of Indian origin, highlighted the role of Indian expatriates in electing their representatives, safeguarding their rights and utilizing all opportunities given to them.
Likewise, there are many other podcasts with a variety of different guests who talk about different topics, ranging from NRI investment planning, immigration and lifestyle, to NRI mental health and cross-cultural experiences. These podcasts are invaluable resources, providing exclusive access to the travels and experiences of successful Indians who have carved a place for themselves in the European landscape.
Staying Indian provides a platform for networking, knowledge sharing and collaborative problem solving. Whether it is understanding the process of setting up operations, marketing strategies or streamlining supply chain management within the EU market, this NRI community offers comprehensive support in all aspects. Aspiring entrepreneurs, in particular, receive crucial help in securing funding and building partnerships with accelerators and incubators.
“We Indians are everywhere,” says Gaurav Lakhwani, emphasizing the importance of networking among NRIs. “Living in many countries has allowed me to build a global network that we can leverage to create a strong community. » Inspired by his own experiences investing in India, Gaurav recognized the challenges faced by NRIs in finding the right investment opportunities and founders in securing funding. Staying Indian became his answer, a platform that transcended geographical boundaries to build a thriving global network of NRIs and PIOs. Designed as a platform for shared experiences, collaborative problem solving and connection building to propel Indian businesses into the European market, Staying Indian harnesses the power of interaction through podcasts to foster dialogue, knowledge exchange and collaboration.
NRIs residing in Europe, considering relocating or planning to start a business venture in the region, can connect with the Staying Indian community through their website and social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook (@stayingindian). Their podcasts are available on YouTube (@stayingindian) and all major podcast streaming platforms like Spotify, Google Podcast, Apple Podcast and Amazon.
More than just a community, Staying Indian is a support network in the myriad of European opportunities. Join them to make meaningful connections that will help you understand and grow in the European business sector.
Embrace the spirit of being “We-Desi” and join the fastest growing NRI community in Europe.
