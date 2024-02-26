Once Upon a Time and Smallville actor Chris Gauthier dies at 48

Canadian actor Chris Gauthier, best known for his roles in Once upon a time, EurekaAnd Smallville, died at the age of 48, representatives confirmed.

TriStar Appearances Chad Colvin posted a tribute in a statement to Facebook Sunday, writing that when Gauthier's wife contacted me yesterday to tell me the news, I cried tears of disbelief for hours. It has taken me until now to fully steel myself mentally and emotionally to write this.

Tristar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent later confirmed the news to Fox News Digital in a press release, Gauthier died Friday morning. The cause of death was not announced, but his management said he died after an unspecified short illness, according to Deadline.

Gauthier had more than 100 acting credits to his name, according to IMDb. Among the most notable are the character Smee from the hit series Once upon a time and Vincent in Eureka.

Chris was the literal definition of a character actor, Colvin wrote in tribute. You might not have known his name, but you knew his face, you knew his voice, and you knew that if he was on screen, you were in for one hell of an adventure.

If he stood face to face against Clark Kent on Small city as Toyman, tormenting Dean Supernaturalon deck with Hook as Smee Once upon a time or in guest roles in the many productions he was involved in, he ALWAYS gave it his all when the camera was rolling.

Gauthiers Once upon a time co-star who played Captain Hook, Colin ODonoghue, shared a photo on Instagram of the couple who films the series with their own tribute: Rest in Peace Chris! Sorry! My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! We will miss you my brother! You were the real captain!!

Gauthier is survived by his wife and children.