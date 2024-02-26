Entertainment
Once Upon a Time and Smallville actor Chris Gauthier dies at 48
Canadian actor Chris Gauthier, best known for his roles in Once upon a time, EurekaAnd Smallville, died at the age of 48, representatives confirmed.
TriStar Appearances Chad Colvin posted a tribute in a statement to Facebook Sunday, writing that when Gauthier's wife contacted me yesterday to tell me the news, I cried tears of disbelief for hours. It has taken me until now to fully steel myself mentally and emotionally to write this.
Tristar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent later confirmed the news to Fox News Digital in a press release, Gauthier died Friday morning. The cause of death was not announced, but his management said he died after an unspecified short illness, according to Deadline.
Gauthier had more than 100 acting credits to his name, according to IMDb. Among the most notable are the character Smee from the hit series Once upon a time and Vincent in Eureka.
Chris was the literal definition of a character actor, Colvin wrote in tribute. You might not have known his name, but you knew his face, you knew his voice, and you knew that if he was on screen, you were in for one hell of an adventure.
If he stood face to face against Clark Kent on Small city as Toyman, tormenting Dean Supernaturalon deck with Hook as Smee Once upon a time or in guest roles in the many productions he was involved in, he ALWAYS gave it his all when the camera was rolling.
Gauthiers Once upon a time co-star who played Captain Hook, Colin ODonoghue, shared a photo on Instagram of the couple who films the series with their own tribute: Rest in Peace Chris! Sorry! My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! We will miss you my brother! You were the real captain!!
Gauthier is survived by his wife and children.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/once-upon-a-time-and-smallville-star-chris-gauthier-dies-at-48
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Once Upon a Time and Smallville actor Chris Gauthier dies at 48
- Xiaomi 14 attracts attention in Southeast Asia with camera upgrade
- Mysterious Shortwave Recordings Revealed: Numbers, Foreign Language and Russia Voice News 1998 – Video Recap
- What is happening in the brain?
- Recep Tayyip Erdoan World Apricot Trade Center put into operation
- Latest Ukraine-Russia war: Moscow forces invade frontline village – as Kremlin calls peace talks 'laughable' | World News
- Cabinet meeting, Jokowi recalls Ramadan and RKP preparations for president-elect's program
- From Silicon Valley to Bollywood. Quantifying the economic impact of NRIs on India – ThePrint – ANIPressReleases
- Women's Tennis Notches Pair of Wins – University of South Carolina Athletics
- The wolves and lionesses of Fashion Week
- Stock market today: Global stocks mostly fall, while Tokyo finishes at record high again
- Table pay offer for HSC staff in Northern Ireland | tidings