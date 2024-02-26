Death of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies: Bizarre 'Hollywood' request from Beau Lamarre-Condon – as alleged victim's mother shares poignant tribute

EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity hunter-turned-cop Beau Lamarre-Condon decided to pursue a new acting career just days before he murdered his ex-boyfriend, Channel Ten presenter Jesse Baird, and his new partner, Luke Davies.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal Lamarre-Condon, 28, contacted an acquaintance who works in the entertainment industry two weeks ago to ask for help putting together a showreel – a short video showcasing the actor's previous work. 'an actor.

Lamarre-Condon told his contact that he wanted a demo tape for his acting work, having created a secondary Instagram for his creative pursuits under the name “Beau London”, which described the main agent as a “actor based in Sydney”.

“He asked for a showreel,” a source said.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, 28, was a celebrity hunter before becoming a NSW police officer

FIVE KEY REVELATIONS FROM THE COPS PRESS CONFERENCE 1. Jesse Baird had revealed to friends that he was being stalked and a report was made to Bondi police station last August that there had been a break-in at his Paddington home. Police said they believe Mr. Baird and Lamarre-Condon still had an on-and-off relationship at this point. 2. Police revealed that Lamarre-Condon allegedly broke into the property “on several occasions”, including entering to access Mr Baird's phone, deleting the contacts from the device and then leaving. 3. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots at 9:50 a.m. Monday morning, but did not report it to police at that time. Four minutes later, a triple 0 call was made to Jesse Baird's phone but it was disconnected. 4. Police will claim that after killing the couple, Lamarre-Condon met with an acquaintance on Wednesday and made a “partial confession” to his crimes. The two men went to a store where Lamarre allegedly purchased an angle grinder and a padlock. Police allege Lamarre then drove the two men to the Bungonia property, which he had previously visited during a former relationship, and cut the lock and replaced it with a new one. He then allegedly drove the vehicle to the rear of the property where he spent 30 minutes while his acquaintance waited for him. Police said the acquaintance was innocent and was unaware the bodies were in the back of the vehicle. The couple then returned to Sydney. Police will say Lamarre-Condon returned to the property later that evening after purchasing weights and disposing of the bodies. 5. Police believe Lamarre returned to the property on Thursday between 11:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. after his acquaintance became suspicious. They believe he could have moved the body to another location and they might not be in the dam which is being excavated on Monday in New South Wales' Southern Highlands.

This header may also reveal that Lamarre-Condon, who worked as a youth officer, was just a week away from starting training for the protective operations unit.

This unit oversees the security of politicians, diplomats and other public dignitaries, and reportedly put Lamarre-Condon in close contact with celebrities.

Police divers spent Sunday and Monday searching dams at a remote property near Hazelton Road in Bungonia, in the New South Wales Southern Tablelands, about 185km southwest of Sydney, no far from Goulburn.

A canoe was seized from the property.

Earlier, Daily Mail Australia spoke to landowner Fabrizio Cella.

Mr Cella described it as a “weekend farm” and said no one was present there last week when Lamarre-Condon visited.

“The police are just following a lead. They called me yesterday [Sunday] to request access to my site and all my neighbors,” Mr Fabrizio told Daily Mail Australia on Monday morning.

He also revealed that there were four roadblocks on the ground.

When asked if Lamarre-Condon had any known links to the site, the owner replied: “None at all, they're just following leads.” »

However, Deputy Commissioner Dave Hudson told reporters on Monday that the alleged killer may have had a relationship with someone connected to the property in the past.

Deputy Commissioner Hudson revealed Lamarre-Condon made a “partial confession” to an acquaintance the day after the alleged murders before purchasing an angle grinder and a padlock.

Condon-Lamarre and his acquaintance then went to the rural Bungonia property where he used the angle grinder to force open a padlocked door.

“I can advise that at 11pm that evening the accused purchased weights from a department store and it is believed he returned to this rural property overnight and during that evening, having also acquired two torches from an acquaintance,” Mr Hudson said.

But Deputy Commissioner Hudson admitted police were still investigating the possibility Lamarre-Condon returned to the rural property to remove the bodies.

“It would appear that the accused was distrustful of the knowledge that accompanied him and his beliefs about what he might have done and that he very likely could have returned to these bodies later that evening,” said Mr. Hudson.

“In this case, we think he may have moved them.”

Lamarre-Condon would still refuse to assist police by providing the location of the bodies of Mr Baird and Mr Davies.

It comes as Mr Baird's Network Ten colleagues began fundraising for donations to charity in his memory.

“Jesse was loved beyond measure in many different circles – his Totally Wild family, his Studio 10 family, his AFL family and many more,” GoFundMe Organizer Tamara Simoneau wrote.

“We are all heartbroken, but we cannot imagine the pain his immediate family is going through.

“They have graciously agreed to let us start this fundraiser and will donate most of the funds to charity in Jesse’s honor.”

The page has so far raised almost $14,000 in less than 24 hours.

The poignant tribute from Jesse Baird's mother

Meanwhile, Mr Baird's heartbroken mother Helen paid tribute to her son following his alleged murder by sharing a photo of the two of them together.

The post was flooded with messages of condolences from friends and family.

“You and your family are in my thoughts every day,” a friend commented.

“Precious moment of love between a mother and her son,” added another.

Helen Baird shared a tribute photo alongside her son Jesse following his alleged murder

The message arrives a day after Jesse's cousinAustin shared a moving tribute on Saturday evening – the first from the presenter's family to do so publicly – as well as several photos of the couple with their loved ones.

Lamarre-Condon is accused of shooting Mr Baird, 26, and Mr Davies, 29, with his police firearm at his ex-boyfriend's home in Paddington, in Sydney's east , between midnight and 5:30 p.m. on Monday February 19.

A desperate search was launched for the missing couple after their bloodied belongings were found in a skip in Cronulla, in the city's south, on Wednesday.

Police will say Lamarre-Condon rented a van from a business in Mascot at 9:30 p.m. that evening to dispose of the bodies – which have not yet been found.

His registered firearm was reportedly reported to a suburban police station on Tuesday, before he took time off work due to illness.

He then allegedly drove the van to a property on Thursday evening before returning to Sydney the following morning and dumping the vehicle on a suburban street in Gray's Point.

He has been photographed alongside A-list Hollywood stars including Miley Cyrus.

Lamarre-Condon allegedly killed her ex-boyfriend Jesse Baird (left) and Mr Baird's new partner Luke Davies (right)

Lamarre-Condon then turned himself in at Bondi police station before being charged with two counts of murder.

Police divers will search a series of dams on private property in NSW's Southern Highlands on Monday, as part of ongoing efforts to locate the bodies of Mr Baird and Mr Davies.

Daily Mail Australia understands detectives set up the crime scene at Hazelton Road in Bungonia after receiving a tip that Lamarre-Condon had been spotted in the area in the days following the alleged murders.

Officers will also scour nearby bushland in the hope of finding evidence.

Lamarre-Condon did not apply for bail at a court hearing on Friday and is next due to appear in Sydney Downing Center Local Court on April 23.