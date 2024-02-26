In Shgun, an update is a double-edged sword

Shgun is the kind of Hollywood product that takes a defensive stance from the start. The FX series, a ten-part adaptation of James Clavell's 1975 best-seller, centering on an English sailor who arrives in 17th-century Japan and rises through the ranks of the samurai, was announced six years ago with assurance from John Landgraf, the network's president, that this version would be aware of modern sensibilities. It's not an easy thing to pull off, Landgraf admitted, adding that the series' creative team would consult experts on Japanese feudal culture and feature an almost entirely Japanese cast of actors. (An earlier miniseries, from 1980, did not bother to subtitle the Japanese dialogue: the producers felt that if the British protagonist, John Blackthorne, could not understand what was being said, American audiences nor should it.) These production details were intended to distinguish Shgun from the film. many Western films and television shows have been made under the assumption that while Asian aesthetics are worth seeing, Asians are not worth understanding, identifying, or individuating or, in the most egregious cases , to be present at all.

The series opens with Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), but, thanks to its husband-and-wife creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, Shgun doesn't limit himself to his point of view for long. A proud Protestant, Blackthorne seeks a route to Japan to catch up with the Portuguese, who arrived there in the name of gold, God, and glory half a century earlier and who kept his location secret from other European nations. After Blackthorne and his men wash up on the shores of a small fishing village, his ship with its many cannons and muskets is claimed by Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), who sees Christian weapons as the advantage he has need in an imminent conflict with its rivals. Five regents, including Toranaga, were tasked with keeping the peace while keeping the royal seat warm for their deceased ruler's sole heir, who had not yet come of age. But, by the time the series begins, Toranaga's quiet consolidation of power has so threatened the other four that they have aligned themselves against him. The dreams of the dead can rarely rival the ambitions of the living.

Early on, a fellow sailor informs Blackthorne of a Japanese belief that every man has three hearts: one in the mouth, for the world to know; one in his chest, just for his friends; and a secret heart buried deep where no one can find it. Toranaga embodies this spirit of hidden ambition. He employs Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai), a Catholic convert fluent in Portuguese, as a translator for the polyglot Blackthorne. Like Toranaga, she values ​​discretion; she tells her new charge that her people are learning to compartmentalize their feelings, erecting an impenetrable wall behind which we can retreat when we need to. But characters defined by their opacity tend not to create dynamic scenes, hence the dramatic (and comedic) value of Blackthorne, a brute who refuses to bathe more than twice a week, still believes in medicinal bloodletting and addresses a local lord as if he were a milkman. dribble fucking smear. Unlike most of his Japanese counterparts, he constantly expresses his desires: to reunite with his few surviving crew members, pursue the married Mariko, and, in time, defend the commoners he once dismissed as a savage horde.

The shows' world-building is elaborate and sometimes difficult to follow, but it can also feel familiar. Studios and streamers have been trying to create the next Game of Thrones for at least a decade, investing heavily in fantasy tales, medieval kingdoms and expensive IP. HBO attempted to build on its initial success with a Targaryen spinoff, House of the Dragon; Amazon spent hundreds of millions of dollars on a Lord of the Rings prequel series that it hoped would inspire similar devotion. In Shgun's case, a Game of Thrones-style premise comes with Game of Thrones-style carnage: in the first episode alone, there's a surprise decapitation, death by boiling, ritual infanticide, and seppuku off screen. (Many more hara-kiris will take place in plain sight before the season ends.) Blackthorne, whose time at sea has made him no stranger to violence, finds the routine killings appalling. Toranaga, too, is reluctant to enforce codes of honor that end not only the life of a single bachelor but entire family lines, and is wary of the possibility of a new shogunate, considering a such military dictatorship as a brutal relic of a bygone era. This restraint is undermined by one of his generals, the arrogant Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano), who, despite his executioner's sadism, emerges as the most believable character in the series for his gleeful self-interest and transparent scheming. The general's slippery desperation as he attempts to play both sides, bolstered by the energy of Asano's great-uncle, makes for one of the most engaging storylines of the season.

Like Game of Thrones, Shgun is a demanding watch, with dozens of characters sharing long, interlocking stories; a sprawling map in the universe; and frustratingly dark cinematography. By my calculations, about three-quarters of the dialogue is in Japanese, and it's somewhat surprising that the series exists at all, with a cast unknown to most Americans and a setting so far removed from us by time, geography and culture. . This distance is mitigated by copious exposition and heavy, often inelegant monologues, which reinforce (and fail to enliven) well-known themes. But Marks and Kondo also know how to highlight the show's distinctive strengths. The action, especially on the water, is impressive and the sets and costumes are sumptuous. Slight lens distortion gives the court scenes a sense of grandeur. And, while much of the season is dour in tone, some of its best twists and turns are the product of a dark spirit.

Despite everything, Shgun ultimately seems more like a curiosity than a convincing series. Game of Thrones excelled at the macro level, and how? and on the microphone, which made the interpersonal connections between his characters identifiable, or at least recognizable. Shgun is fighting on both fronts. The Toranagas' rivals are barely differentiated, making it difficult to truly understand what one regent's rule would mean versus another. And, despite the show's emphasis on lineage, Mariko suffers unduly because of her lineage, which has been tarnished by her beloved father, the parent-child relationships that were so central to Thrones are almost absent here. Mariko has a few warm exchanges with her growing son, but she seems perfectly content to leave him behind, fantasizing about killing herself in order to reunite with her deceased loved ones. Questions of protocol and duty overshadow everything else.

Blackthorn's gradual understanding of these samurai mores is meant to mirror our own, but his demotion from the novel's solitary protagonist to one of many protagonists gives the audience little to emotionally grasp onto. His journey to enlightenment and his unconvincing affair with Mariko are barely sketched and, because Shgun strives to bring the Regent War to the forefront, he has more to offer the narrative as a source of discord and new technology martial than as a romantic hero.

In theory, elevating Mariko and Toranaga to main characters is the right update, helping to avoid another whitewashed story about Japan. But both are so bound by repression and secrecy that they are almost condemned to dramatic inertia. Although the marvelous Sanada exudes an enigmatic nobility, Toranaga's refusal to confide in his advisors thwarts any real insight or investment in his rise. Blackthorne gleans some wisdom from his time in the company of Mariko and Toranaga, but he still often misreads both men, presuming desires they have not expressed and may not possess; when they refuse to clarify their true feelings, the viewer suffers as well. The heart of the series is buried too deep for us to hear it beating.