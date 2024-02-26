Entertainment
In Shgun, an update is a double-edged sword
Shgun is the kind of Hollywood product that takes a defensive stance from the start. The FX series, a ten-part adaptation of James Clavell's 1975 best-seller, centering on an English sailor who arrives in 17th-century Japan and rises through the ranks of the samurai, was announced six years ago with assurance from John Landgraf, the network's president, that this version would be aware of modern sensibilities. It's not an easy thing to pull off, Landgraf admitted, adding that the series' creative team would consult experts on Japanese feudal culture and feature an almost entirely Japanese cast of actors. (An earlier miniseries, from 1980, did not bother to subtitle the Japanese dialogue: the producers felt that if the British protagonist, John Blackthorne, could not understand what was being said, American audiences nor should it.) These production details were intended to distinguish Shgun from the film. many Western films and television shows have been made under the assumption that while Asian aesthetics are worth seeing, Asians are not worth understanding, identifying, or individuating or, in the most egregious cases , to be present at all.
The series opens with Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), but, thanks to its husband-and-wife creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, Shgun doesn't limit himself to his point of view for long. A proud Protestant, Blackthorne seeks a route to Japan to catch up with the Portuguese, who arrived there in the name of gold, God, and glory half a century earlier and who kept his location secret from other European nations. After Blackthorne and his men wash up on the shores of a small fishing village, his ship with its many cannons and muskets is claimed by Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), who sees Christian weapons as the advantage he has need in an imminent conflict with its rivals. Five regents, including Toranaga, were tasked with keeping the peace while keeping the royal seat warm for their deceased ruler's sole heir, who had not yet come of age. But, by the time the series begins, Toranaga's quiet consolidation of power has so threatened the other four that they have aligned themselves against him. The dreams of the dead can rarely rival the ambitions of the living.
Early on, a fellow sailor informs Blackthorne of a Japanese belief that every man has three hearts: one in the mouth, for the world to know; one in his chest, just for his friends; and a secret heart buried deep where no one can find it. Toranaga embodies this spirit of hidden ambition. He employs Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai), a Catholic convert fluent in Portuguese, as a translator for the polyglot Blackthorne. Like Toranaga, she values discretion; she tells her new charge that her people are learning to compartmentalize their feelings, erecting an impenetrable wall behind which we can retreat when we need to. But characters defined by their opacity tend not to create dynamic scenes, hence the dramatic (and comedic) value of Blackthorne, a brute who refuses to bathe more than twice a week, still believes in medicinal bloodletting and addresses a local lord as if he were a milkman. dribble fucking smear. Unlike most of his Japanese counterparts, he constantly expresses his desires: to reunite with his few surviving crew members, pursue the married Mariko, and, in time, defend the commoners he once dismissed as a savage horde.
The shows' world-building is elaborate and sometimes difficult to follow, but it can also feel familiar. Studios and streamers have been trying to create the next Game of Thrones for at least a decade, investing heavily in fantasy tales, medieval kingdoms and expensive IP. HBO attempted to build on its initial success with a Targaryen spinoff, House of the Dragon; Amazon spent hundreds of millions of dollars on a Lord of the Rings prequel series that it hoped would inspire similar devotion. In Shgun's case, a Game of Thrones-style premise comes with Game of Thrones-style carnage: in the first episode alone, there's a surprise decapitation, death by boiling, ritual infanticide, and seppuku off screen. (Many more hara-kiris will take place in plain sight before the season ends.) Blackthorne, whose time at sea has made him no stranger to violence, finds the routine killings appalling. Toranaga, too, is reluctant to enforce codes of honor that end not only the life of a single bachelor but entire family lines, and is wary of the possibility of a new shogunate, considering a such military dictatorship as a brutal relic of a bygone era. This restraint is undermined by one of his generals, the arrogant Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano), who, despite his executioner's sadism, emerges as the most believable character in the series for his gleeful self-interest and transparent scheming. The general's slippery desperation as he attempts to play both sides, bolstered by the energy of Asano's great-uncle, makes for one of the most engaging storylines of the season.
Like Game of Thrones, Shgun is a demanding watch, with dozens of characters sharing long, interlocking stories; a sprawling map in the universe; and frustratingly dark cinematography. By my calculations, about three-quarters of the dialogue is in Japanese, and it's somewhat surprising that the series exists at all, with a cast unknown to most Americans and a setting so far removed from us by time, geography and culture. . This distance is mitigated by copious exposition and heavy, often inelegant monologues, which reinforce (and fail to enliven) well-known themes. But Marks and Kondo also know how to highlight the show's distinctive strengths. The action, especially on the water, is impressive and the sets and costumes are sumptuous. Slight lens distortion gives the court scenes a sense of grandeur. And, while much of the season is dour in tone, some of its best twists and turns are the product of a dark spirit.
Despite everything, Shgun ultimately seems more like a curiosity than a convincing series. Game of Thrones excelled at the macro level, and how? and on the microphone, which made the interpersonal connections between his characters identifiable, or at least recognizable. Shgun is fighting on both fronts. The Toranagas' rivals are barely differentiated, making it difficult to truly understand what one regent's rule would mean versus another. And, despite the show's emphasis on lineage, Mariko suffers unduly because of her lineage, which has been tarnished by her beloved father, the parent-child relationships that were so central to Thrones are almost absent here. Mariko has a few warm exchanges with her growing son, but she seems perfectly content to leave him behind, fantasizing about killing herself in order to reunite with her deceased loved ones. Questions of protocol and duty overshadow everything else.
Blackthorn's gradual understanding of these samurai mores is meant to mirror our own, but his demotion from the novel's solitary protagonist to one of many protagonists gives the audience little to emotionally grasp onto. His journey to enlightenment and his unconvincing affair with Mariko are barely sketched and, because Shgun strives to bring the Regent War to the forefront, he has more to offer the narrative as a source of discord and new technology martial than as a romantic hero.
In theory, elevating Mariko and Toranaga to main characters is the right update, helping to avoid another whitewashed story about Japan. But both are so bound by repression and secrecy that they are almost condemned to dramatic inertia. Although the marvelous Sanada exudes an enigmatic nobility, Toranaga's refusal to confide in his advisors thwarts any real insight or investment in his rise. Blackthorne gleans some wisdom from his time in the company of Mariko and Toranaga, but he still often misreads both men, presuming desires they have not expressed and may not possess; when they refuse to clarify their true feelings, the viewer suffers as well. The heart of the series is buried too deep for us to hear it beating.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2024/03/04/shogun-tv-review-fx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- In Shgun, an update is a double-edged sword
- Racial bias in artificial intelligence: Testing Google, Meta, ChatGPT, and Microsoft chatbots
- Death of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies: Bizarre 'Hollywood' request from Beau Lamarre-Condon – as alleged victim's mother shares poignant tribute
- Rankings Review: How the Top 20 NCAA Hockey Teams Did, Feb. 23-24 – College Hockey
- Zendaya 'Dune 2' NYC Premiere Outfit: All the Details
- Imran Khan's presence on IG taught us resilience
- Once Upon a Time and Smallville actor Chris Gauthier dies at 48
- Xiaomi 14 attracts attention in Southeast Asia with camera upgrade
- Mysterious Shortwave Recordings Revealed: Numbers, Foreign Language and Russia Voice News 1998 – Video Recap
- What is happening in the brain?
- Recep Tayyip Erdoan World Apricot Trade Center put into operation
- Latest Ukraine-Russia war: Moscow forces invade frontline village – as Kremlin calls peace talks 'laughable' | World News