Wall Street under the sign of AI euphoria





This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open informs investors about everything they need to know, wherever they are. What you need to know today Positive markets

Wall Street Coup another record high on Friday as markets ended the week on a positive note thanks to Nvidia's bumper profits. The S&P 500 gained 0.03% to reach new highs, while the Dow also closed at an all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.28% but touched a new 52-week high during the session. Pushing AI Phones

Smartphone players like Samsung want to jump into the artificial intelligence frenzy to boost sales of their devices. Smartphone makers plan to talk about their technology at Mobile World Congress, which opens Monday in Barcelona. Lenovo laptop prototype

Chinese tech giant Lenovo showed off a prototype laptop with a transparent screen, using technology similar to augmented reality in some senses. As the laptop is a concept product, Lenovo has no plans to sell the device. Berkshire Hathaway profits jump

Berkshire Hathaway's operating profit jumped 28% in the fourth quarter, while its cash flow hit record levels. For the full year, operating profit was $37.35 billion, up 17% from $30.85 billion a year earlier. [Pro] Chinese AI stocks jump

Although China's overall market recovery remains subdued, Chinese AI-related stocks are on the rise. Analysts are bullish on tech giant Baidu, which Morgan Stanley called “China's top internet AI play.” The company is expected to report earnings this week. The essential Euphoria invaded Wall Street last week, thanks to Nvidia. The chipmaker's market capitalization in brief surpassed $2 trillion on Friday, after reporting blockbuster earnings that fueled a powerful stock market rally. All three indexes rose more than 1% for the week, with the Dow and S&P posting record closes. Market observers appear optimistic about the current recovery as it is driven by strong earnings. “I hope you enjoy the party. Obviously, Nvidia was the grand finale of earnings season,” Louis Navellier, founder of Navellier & Associates, said last week. “That's why earnings season is so important. Things are going well. This quarter this year is the strongest since the end of 1999.” However, it remains to be seen whether the AI ​​dynamic can continue while inflation risks persist. So far, investors have ignored the Fed's cautious tone on interest rates and focused on AI fervor. But that could change as major inflation data is expected this week, which could spook Wall Street. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, will be released Thursday. This follows the recent surge in consumer and wholesale prices which delivered a double punch to markets. If the PCE data surprises on the upside, this could dampen the bullish mood in the markets.

