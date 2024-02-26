Nora Fatehi signs recording contract with Warner Music Group





Nora Fatehi, a Canadian-born, Moroccan-born Bollywood star, has signed a recording contract with Warner Music as the actress, dancer and singer looks to add “global music star” to her professional achievements. Based in India, Fatehi will work closely with WMG's teams in the US and globally on music-related releases and projects, but will remain signed with Indian label T-Series for her work in Bollywood. Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news Fatehi made a name for herself across India by performing so-called item songs – special musical numbers inserted into a film – in numerous Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. Her appearance in the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate, in which she performed the Bollywood classic “Dilbar”, led her to record and sing a Arabic version of the song in collaboration with the Moroccan group Fnaire which has hundreds of millions of views on YouTube. His other musical projects include collaborations with Tanzanian artist Rayvanny for the Afropop track “Pepeta”, as well as with British singer Zack Knight for the pop song “Dirty Little Secret”. She has also released several solo tracks, including “I'm Bossy” earlier this year. According to WMG, Fatehi's Bollywood songs have garnered over five billion views on YouTube, such as 'Saki Saki', Kusu Kusu' and 'Garmi'. In late 2022, Fatehi shared the stage with global stars Davido, Ozuna, Manal, Balqees, Rahma and GIMS at the 2022 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony in Qatar, where she attracted attention for the English version of the Cup anthem “Light the Sky”. Indian music fans spend more than 24 hours a week listening to music, with popular genres such as Bollywood and Indian pop among others, according to IFPI's latest Engaging With Music report. Fatehi's experience and versatility, as well as her fluency in multiple languages, mean she will not be limited to the vast market in her home base. The Middle East and North Africa, for example, was the fastest growing region for music in 2022, with a 24% jump, the IFPI reported, while Asia experienced growth of 15.4%. “Nora is an extraordinarily talented artist, an electric performer and a cross-cultural superstar whose music reflects the rich diversity of her background,” said WMG CEO. Robert Kyncl. “His passion and ambition are contagious and we’re excited to help him reach new audiences, venues and heights around the world.” Alfonso Pérez-Soto, president of emerging markets at WMG, added: “I was blown away by Nora’s star power. She has the creative ability and stamina you need to become one of the greatest artists in the world. We look forward to putting Warner Music’s global resources at her disposal as she begins the next chapter of her music career.” Meanwhile, Fatehi's film career continues its upward trajectory with the Friday, February 23 release of Crackk – Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaaa Hindi film billed as “India's first ever extreme sports action film”. “I have enjoyed great success in my career so far, but this deal is an important step in my musical journey, a new chapter in my international career,” she said. “My ambition is to be a global music star and artist, connecting with fans around the world. I want to use my diverse cultural backgrounds to create music and dance that brings everyone together! I'm excited to work with Warner Music to leverage their experience and expertise to help me achieve this goal.

