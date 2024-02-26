Jane Fonda explains why she picketed and why she can't leave Los Angeles





Jeanne Fonda has been an icon and activist for decades, and her presence on the picket lines and on the microphone energized her fellow actors during the crucial SAG-AFTRA strike last year. We are proud to include it in our Hollywood Issue 2024 portfolio dedicated to the power and glamor of the entertainment industry. Vanity Fair: You were regularly present on the picket lines during the actors' strike. Why was it important for you to get involved? Jeanne Fonda: The strike was very important because what was decided is going to determine a lot about whether someone who is not above the line, you know, not a leading actor, can actually work in the entertainment business and having a decent life, a middle class life. . If things were to go badly for us, the answer would be no. Very important decisions have been made. One can now earn a living and support oneself in the industry. And I think that's good. It was very important for me to be present and to bring my actor friends with me to the picket line. This portfolio is a celebration of Hollywood and the city of Los Angeles. You could probably live anywhere you want. What does this city represent for you? Hollywood is actually comfortable if you have a car, know how to drive, and have friends. It can also feel huge, empty, and lonely if you don't have a car, don't drive, and don't have friends. I've lived in many places in my life and I think Los Angeles is where I want to die. Hair, Jonathan Hanousek; makeup, David DeLeon; tailor, Zoya Milentyeva. Produced on site by Portfolio One. For more details, go to VF.com/credits.

