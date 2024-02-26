Obituary of John Savident | Television

John Savident, who has died aged 86, was a talented, colorful, sometimes broad but always memorable actor who played one of television's most beloved soap opera characters, the explosive but lovable butcher Fred Elliott in the ITV series Coronation Street for over a decade.

Fred, who first appeared in 1994 and became a regular two years later, quickly became a viewer favorite, thanks in part to the repetitive, pleasantly imitable vocal tic with which Savident invested him: Ashley, I say, Ashley, he pronounced, addressing his young nephew (later revealed to be his son), Ashley Peacock (Steven Arnold).

Savident claimed his speech was inspired by a combination of the Looney Tunes cartoon rooster Foghorn Leghorn, loud men whose voices he heard echoing in northern pubs, and factory workers in Lancashire factories who communicated by bellows and were obliged to repeat themselves because of the noise of the looms.

John Savident (Horatio Hobson) and Judith Paris (Mrs Hepworth) in Hobsons Choice at the Chichester Festival theatre, 2007. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

Played expansively and employing each of the many comedic tricks at Savidents' disposal, Fred was the perfect Coronation Street player, absolutely truthful in the broader strokes of characterization. With his imposing figure and growling voice that could be heard in the back of the stands even at a whisper, Savident pulled off the show's offbeat Nordic humor with masterful comedic timing. But importantly, he also possessed the dramatic skills to carry Fred's emotional, sometimes vulnerable, scenes with sincere, softly spoken pathos.

And there was a lot of emotion to be had: Fred was married three times and his proposals were turned down by Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox) ​​and Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls).

John Savident, left, in ITV's The Saint, with Roger Moore, right, in 1968. Photograph: ITV/Shutterstock

For his portrayal of Fred, Savident won the award for Best Comedy Performance at the first British Soap Awards in 1999. The following year he was involved in a heartbreaking incident when he was burgled by a visitor in his flat near Granada Television Studios in Manchester. whom he invited back after a charity event and stabbed in the neck. Savident was lucky the knife missed his artery: his attacker was sentenced to seven years in prison.

He left Coronation Street in 2006, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family, but later admitted he was disappointed his bosses didn't try harder to keep him on. Fred died of a stroke after a last-minute heart-to-heart with Audrey on the day he was to marry Bev Unwin (Susie Blake): unlucky in love to the end.

Savident was born in St Peter Port, Guernsey, the only son of John, a fisherman, and his Swiss wife, Karoline (née Pfrinder). The family escaped the German-occupied island in 1940 and settled in Ashton-Under-Lyne, Greater Manchester. He was educated at grammar school (now Ashton Sixth Form College) there and in 1955 joined Manchester Police as a cadet. He patrolled the east of the city for several years and was seconded to the vice squad.

He had performed in amateur plays since childhood and when his local Prestwich Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society production of South Pacific was overseen by a guest director, Savident jokingly asked to audition for his next show. Much to his surprise, this gave him the opportunity to make his professional debut playing the Sheriff of Nottingham opposite Max Wall in Hanley's Christmas pantomime Robin Hood (1961).

John Savident on ITVs This Morning in 2012. Photo: Ken McKay/Shutterstock

Recently married Rona (née Hopkinson), a teacher (later theater director), whom he had met while playing husband and wife as amateurs in Rochdale, and married earlier that year and recently promoted to accident prevention officer in Manchester C Division. Savident was hesitant to accept the offer, but decided to take the plunge, thinking he could always return to the force if it didn't work out. He never had to: he soon joined the Lincoln Repertory Theatre, and two years later he was at the National Theater in London playing ODwyer in Trelawny of the Wells.

He won notable notices for several of his later roles at the National, including that of a dryly manipulative Archbishop of Reims in Sainte Jeanne (directed by Ronald Eyre), an exuberant comic turn as the fooled foolish husband Nicia in Machiavellis Mandragola, and for director Peter Hall a powerfully insightful Cominius in Ian McKellens Coriolanus (all 1984).

He was also the comical and unofficial Monsieur Firmin in the first production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majestys Theatre, 1987), a role he recreated with the original company in the film The Phantom of the Opera. 'Opera at the Albert Hall (2011).

After breaking into television in 1966, he eschewed regular roles in an attempt to avoid typecasting, instead preferring a myriad of guest roles across genres. That said, he tended to specialize in sardonic establishment types, authoritarian ministers and contemptible people: the air of haughty disdain and undercurrent of irritation they demanded came easily to him.

He was occasionally tempted by recurring roles, such as a leaden and eccentric intelligence officer in the children's spy film Tightrope (1972), a swaggering Home Secretary in the dystopian drama 1990 (1977), the cheerful accomplice Sir Frederick Jumbo Stewart in the superior sitcom. Yes Minister (1980) and drunken blackmailer Raffles in Middlemarch (1994).

He endeared himself to science fiction fans with a memorable and lively turn as the duplicitous scientist Egrorian, a glorious, preening grotesque, in the 1981 Blakes episode Orbit 7, and a short-lived dyspeptic squire but pleasantly brooding in the Doctor Who series The Visitation. (1982).

In the cinema, he shared the screen with his childhood idol Laurence Olivier in Battle of Britain (1969) and worked with Stanley Kubrick on A Clockwork Orange (1971) and Richard Attenborough on Gandhi (1982). Then there were the Hollywood blockbusters Hudson Hawk (1991), Merchant Ivorys The Remains of the Day (1993) and Oliver Parkers Othello (1995).

After leaving Coronation Street, Savident returned to the stage, playing Henry Hobson in Hobsons Choice (at the Chichester Festival Theatre, 2007) and on television in Above Suspicion (2009), Hotel Babylon (2009) and Holby City (2012).

He is survived by Rona and their children, Romany and Daniel.