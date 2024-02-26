Wendy Williams producer has 'lost hope' the series will return | Entertainment

“Wendy Williams Show” producer Suzanne Bass has lost “all glimmer of hope” that the show will return.
After presenter Williams' care team announced this week that she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, her former producer Bass admitted she saw no way Wendy could make a comeback .
She told PEOPLE: “Since Wendy has been off the air, there has been a huge void both in daytime television and in pop culture. I think there has always been a glimmer of hope for a return for her, but since this diagnosis it seems impossible. makes me very sad.
“I know it takes time to diagnose conditions like . I'm saddened by all of this. Because people constantly say, Wouldn't it be great if Wendy made a comeback?
“I'm sadder for her health, not that she can't come back. Having that kind of diagnosis, it's about finality.
And Bass says that looking back, there were signs that all was not well for Wendy, 59.
She said: “You can go back and watch the show, and there are very long periods of silence where she doesn't speak. And you think what's happening? There were early signs. [of something wrong] where you search for words, have trouble putting your thoughts together and remembering things. Maybe that’s what was happening at the time.
“The last few times I spoke with Wendy, I remember thinking she reminded me of my mother.
My mother has Alzheimer's disease. Dementia is one form in his case. I just remember calling my brother and saying, Oh my God. I just spoke to Wendy. She reminds me of mom.
In recently announcing her aphasia and dementia diagnoses, Wendy's team said these issues “have already presented significant obstacles in Wendy's life.”
The care team said in a statement: “In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. cognitive functions, have already presented significant obstacles in Wendy's life.
“Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses without the diligence of her current care team, which she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine. Receiving a diagnosis allowed Wendy to receive the care medical services she needs.”
