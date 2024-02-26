Entertainment
Once Upon a Time and Supernatural actor Chris Gauthier dies at 48 as family asks for privacy so they can 'grieve properly'
Once Upon a Time and Supernatural actor Chris Gauthier has died at the age of 48.
The Canadian star of English origin died on Friday February 23. His talent agency TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent revealed the sad news to TV linein a report.
The cause of his death has not yet been released. Gauthier is survived by his wife Erin and their two sons.
“We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48,” his agency’s statement said.
“As a beloved actor, Chris shared his talents with many of us, on television and in film. His loss is felt not only by his fans but also by those of us who have had the chance to know him more personally.
“On behalf of his family, we ask for privacy during this time so they can grieve properly.”
Gauthier's most popular fan roles included Neville in Need for Speed: Carbon and William Smee in Once Upon a Time.
He has also starred in Supernatural, Harpers Island, Smallville, Sanctuary, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Legends of Tomorrow the Charmed reboot and, most recently, Joe Pickett.
His film roles included 40 Days and 40 Nights, Agent Cody Banks and Freddy vs. Jason.
Following Gauthier's passing, fans took to social media to remember him with touching tributes.
Colin O'Donoghue, who played Captain Killian 'Hook' Jones on ABC's Once Upon a Time, also paid tribute.
'Rest in peace Chris! Sorry! My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! We will miss you my brother! You were the real captain!!' he wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of them from the show.
Others also shared photos of the actor as they expressed their condolences.
“His loss is felt not only by his fans but also by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally,” his talent agency said in a statement. he was seen in 2017 during a charity match
Colin O'Donoghue, who played Captain Killian 'Hook' Jones on ABC's Once Upon a Time, paid tribute to Chris after hearing the news.
Fans also took to social media to remember him with touching tributes.
'What??? Wow. It's so heartbreaking. I remember meeting Chris at a convention and he was so nice and fun to talk with. RIP Chris Gauthier. You will always be my favorite Mr. Smee
“Gone too soon…Chris Gauthier will be missed by many”
“What’s a pirate without his first mate… I’m heartbroken. We will miss him very much. He was the best Smee a captain could ask for,” another person added.
The outpouring of touching messages continued
Many fans cited all the incredible roles played by the actor
“Such a kind, gentle and talented person. We will miss you'
“Thank you for your light, positivity and guidance over the years,” another person wrote.
“I send my love, prayers, condolences and compassion to each family member and all their friends”
