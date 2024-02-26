Fran Drescher on what's lost when Hollywood is so beholden to its shareholders





Fran Drescher has been president of SAG-AFTRA since 2021, but it was her tenacity and righteous anger against the studios during last year's strike that made her an icon. We are proud to include it in our Hollywood Issue 2024 portfolio dedicated to the power and glamor of the entertainment industry. Vanity Fair: The last year has been a time of upheaval and change. What can you tell us about the future of the city and the businesses we love? Fran Drescher: Well, the world loves entertainment, but entertainment should be for the viewers and not the shareholders, and therein lies the problem. When you invest in a Broadway show, you might lose your shirt, but you are part of a unique and special culture and you love this art form. So when you're investing in entertainment, film and television, I feel like you need to think that way too. Once it becomes more about Wall Street than the people who create it and the collaborative art form that it must always remain, it becomes problematic and really, in my opinion, unsustainable. The pressure these companies are under to continually perform well for their shareholders is completely unrealistic. And as a result, you end up finding ways to generate profits that ultimately compromise the very people behind making the product. How have you enjoyed this chapter of your career? I appreciate the platform where I can speak about important issues. I think I offer a perspective that is uniquely mine. And for this reason, I am very proud to be awarded this coveted position. I just came back from Europe and everywhere I went, the workers thanked me. I told the truth and it was like The Emperor's New Clothes. Suddenly everyone woke up and realized they were important! Companies need to be more inclusive of the people who actually make the product. Otherwise, it's a new version of the land barons and the peasants, and it won't work. It should be about respect and empathy for others, as well as the planet itself. Otherwise, we would mindlessly head towards extinction. We must be experiencing another spurt of human growth, because the last great spurt gave the species a kind of brain that allowed it to invent to solve a problem. We now need to catch up emotionally and spiritually with our ability to invent, because if you don't invent something and participate in every decision-making process with empathy and insight, maybe what you invent is not what we need. Hair, Jon Lieckfelt; makeup, Gregory Arlt; manicurist, Chantalynn; scenography, Thomas Thurnauer. Produced on site by Madi Overstreet. For more details, go to VF.com/credits.

