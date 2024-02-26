Women's Day 2024: Bollywood actresses who went from on-screen stars to renowned producers





In recent years, women in the Indian film industry have played a pivotal role, making a significant impact and gaining recognition for their exceptional acting abilities. Notably, some of these actresses have expanded their influence by entering the field of film production. As Women's Day approaches, let's highlight a handful of these talented individuals who have ventured into the role of producers in Bollywood.

Critical I say Kriti Sanon has joined the growing trend of actresses venturing into production. In an announcement on his Instagram, the 'Adipurush' actor shared the exciting news of the launch of his production house, Blue Butterfly Films, in collaboration with his sister, actor Nupur Sanon. The duo is gearing up for their maiden project, 'Do Patti', which will be produced under the banner of Blue Butterfly Films.

Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt entered the world of production by co-producing Jasmeet K Reen's dark comedy 'Darlings' in collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment for Netflix India. The critically acclaimed film starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role alongside Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew. Under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions, Alia aims to create timeless, happy and real tales. Additionally, she is also recognized as the producer of the recently released series “Poacher”, which has garnered considerable attention in the industry.

Deepika Padukone In 2020, Deepika Padukone ventured into production, co-producing Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' in collaboration with Fox Studios. The film featured her in the role of an acid attack survivor, opposite Vikrant Massey. Deepika's production banner named Ka Productions came into existence through this effort. She continued her foray into production by co-producing Kabir Khan's period sports drama '83' in 2021. Additionally, she is actively involved in the development of the Hindi adaptation of 'The Intern' in partnership with Warner Bros India. This slice-of-life film will star Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, reprising the roles originally played by Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. Don't Miss: Bae Doona to Lee Joon-gi: The K-Drama Icons Who Conquered Hollywood Dia Mirza Known for her natural charm and grace, Dia Mirza transitioned from acting to producing with the release of Love Breakups Zindagi in 2011. This romantic drama served as Dia's introduction to film production and she co-founded her production house, Born Free Entertainment, alongside Sahil Sangha. The film, delving into the intricacies of contemporary relationships, garnered favorable reviews. Dia Mirza has received praise for her commitment to meaningful content and storytelling through her venture into film production. Shilpa Shetty Shilpa Shetty, known for her stellar performances in films such as 'Baazigar' (1993) and 'Dhadkan' (2000), ventured into film production alongside her husband, Raj Kundra. Their inaugural production was the comedy-drama “Dishkiyaoon” (2014), starring Harman Baweja and Sunny Deol. Although the film received mixed reviews, Shilpa's commitment to exploring various genres marked her entry into the Bollywood production arena. Don't Miss: Women's Day Reel: Add These Songs to Your Instagram Reel to Increase Likes and Views In 2022, Shilpa further expanded her business by establishing a VFX studio named SVS Studio, in collaboration with industry veteran Sandeep Mane. Their initial project under this banner was the 2023 release “Gaslight”, starring Sara Ali Khan. Credits: Instagram Keep reading Herzindagi for more such updates.

