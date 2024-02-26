Paul King writes screenplay for Fred Astaire biopic | Entertainment

Paul King is “working on a script” for Tom Holland's Fred Astaire biopic.
The “Wonka” filmmaker is collaborating with “Billy Elliot” screenwriter Lee Hall on a film about the Hollywood film and dance icon and his knowledge of the scribe's era to create the story.
Talk to ComicBook.comPaul said: “We're working on a script at the moment. I'm working on a script with Lee Hall, who is a very, very, very great writer, a great screenwriter.
“And he's incredibly knowledgeable about the era and he's also incredibly historically knowledgeable. Obviously he knows his dance inside and out. So I worked with him and learned a tremendous amount.
“But again, it's like we're trying to find the story in the script and I'm hoping something will happen. But we'll see.”
The film was first announced in 2021 and would center on the relationship between Fred and his sister Adele Astaire.
The couple were inseparable for more than 20 years and moved from a Midwestern vaudeville act in the early 20th century to Broadway and London's West End in the 1920s.
Adele was initially the face of the group, but was eventually overshadowed by Fred's consummate stage talents. The duo separated in 1932 when she married, which was a major blow to Fred.
However, it turned him toward Hollywood musicals and subsequently set him on the path to cinematic legend.
Tom, who began his acting career in “Billy Elliot the Musical” in the West End, revealed last year that he hoped to wear his “tap shoes” again, but had no definitive confirmation that the biopic was moving forward.
The 'Spider-Man' actor said: “The movie is being developed. Scripts are being written. Meetings are being held. Like everything in the film industry, whether it happens or not, that's another thing, but we're working on it like it's happening.
“I hope we can find a way to tell the story the way it needs to be told. I would love to put my flip flops back on to play this character, but we'll have to wait and see.”
