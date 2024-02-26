John Cena shows love to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan after recent singing session





Although John Cena will likely become a future WWE Hall of Famer, he also keeps a keen eye on events beyond professional wrestling. Being a competent actor himself, he is interested in actors from all over the world, with a particular interest in Bollywood. He recently sang one of Shah Rukh Khan's songs, which made him shower more love on the actor. In case you didn't know, Sunil Singh recently made John Cena sing Shah Rukh Khan's song Bholi Si Surat from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. Cena enthusiastically sang in Hindi and Indian fans were probably impressed by his singing talents. This prompted Shah Rukh Khan himself to comment on John Cena's singing of the song, telling Cena and Singh that he would give them his latest songs so that Cena and Sunil Singh could perform more duets. Thanks to you two. I love him and I love you @JohnCena, I'm going to send you my latest songs and I want another duet from you two!!! Haha John Cena clearly saw what Shah Rukh Khan had to say, as he showered his love on the King of Bollywood and thanked him for everything he has done over the years. You have given so much happiness to so many people around the world, thank you for everything you do. Cena really likes Shah Rukh Khan and fans will always love him for that. We'll have to wait and see if John Cena and Shah Rukh Khan end up meeting somewhere, because that would definitely break the internet. Are you surprised that John Cena and Shah Rukh Khan have such a good relationship now? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

February 26, 2024 9:13 a.m.

