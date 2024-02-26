Kenneth Mitchell dies: Captain Marvel actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49 from ALS







It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend to many, according to a statement made from the actor's verified Instagram account. Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell died at the age of 49 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ( IF ), a disease of the nervous system. He played Joseph Danvers in Captain Marvel .It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend to many, according to a statement made from the actor's verified Instagram account. He battled ALS

For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of terrible challenges related to ALS. And in true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above everyone with grace and commitment to living a full and joyful life in every moment, the statement added.

On August 11, 2022, the actor shared his fight against the disease on social networks: Well, the road has been long and traveled. 4 years ago today I was diagnosed. #ALS is absolutely horrible, but along this journey there have also been a plethora of heightened beauties. Especially with connections to friends, family and even strangers. The level of love, care and support is such an incredible gift. THANKS. Grateful forever

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often called Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, gradually leading to muscle weakness, paralysis, and eventually respiratory failure. ALS primarily targets motor neurons, responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movements, leading to loss of muscle control and function. As the disease progresses, individuals may experience difficulty speaking, swallowing and breathing, significantly impacting their quality of life. Main Lung Cancer Symptoms You Should Pay Attention To Although the exact cause of ALS remains unclear, a combination of genetic and environmental factors likely contribute to its development. There is currently no cure for ALS and treatment focuses on managing symptoms, improving quality of life and supporting individuals and their families. Research efforts continue to explore potential therapies and interventions to better understand and ultimately combat this devastating disease.

Common symptoms of ALS are muscle twitches and cramps, especially in the hands and feet, loss of motor control in the hands and arms, impairment of the arms and legs, trips and falls, fatigue persistent, difficulty breathing, difficulty swallowing and paralysis. “People with ALS may eventually lose their ability to move, breathe, eat and speak as the disease worsens. It may be difficult to walk, climb stairs or grasp objects. The individual may have to difficulty doing things like writing, buttoning shirts, or grasping objects manipulating small objects that require fine motor control As ALS worsens, the respiratory muscles may weaken and cause difficulty breathing, especially at night,” says Dr Vipul Gupta – Head – Neurointerventional Surgery and Co-Head – Stroke Unit, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram. “Although the precise cause of ALS remains unclear, a combination of hereditary and environmental factors is thought to be involved. Further research is needed to fully understand the relationships between environmental factors, including exposure to chemicals or particular viral infections, and the development of ALS,” said Dr. Gupta.

