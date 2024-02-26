Uchi offers unique sushi-centric dishes in West Hollywood





You might think that West Hollywood's new Uchi is just another Los Angeles sushi restaurant, but you'd be wrong. Uchi is the sixth sushi-focused restaurant from James Beard award-winning executive chef Tyson Cole and offers 30 prepared meals, in addition to their sushi and sashimi dishes, including hot, cold and raw options. The dishes have a seasonal influence and most seafood comes from the Santa Monica Farmers Market or Tokyo's Toyosu Market. The restaurant offers diners the choice of sitting outside on the patio, inside in one of the many divided but open rooms or at the large sushi bar. With 191 seats, it's nice to have such a variety of seats. Designed by ORA, the space features wood slabs sourced from fallen trees in Los Angeles and a lovely garden-inspired ceiling. We opted for the somakase menu where our server constructed an omakase consisting of a mix of the restaurant's notable dishes. We started with Hamachi sashimi with yuzu sauce and orange wedges and decorated with gold leaf. We also enjoyed a trio of Japanese sea bream, salmon breast and salmon sushi. Our makimono roll included amberjack, avocado, shallot and cilantro. Our favorite dish of the day was a vegetarian option, Kinoko Nabe, a delicious mushroom served with koshihikari rice, egg, yolk and black vinegar. This is a must-try dish and it was surprisingly good. Also notable was the Sakana mushi, a seasonal white fish with gai lan and tom kha. Our tasting menu also included fresh amberjack, fatty tuna and a5 Wagyu beef sushi. Uchi offers a wide variety of dessert dishes, including warm banana and chicory caramel cake; jasmine cream with coriander granita; coconut tapioca with pickled blueberry and lychee sorbet and seasonal ice cream, but we were served the delicious milk fried with vanilla cream and salty fudge, the perfect way to end a meal so decadent. In addition to some of the freshest and most innovative sushi and seafood dishes I've tasted, Uchi also offers cocktails with unique libations, including their subarashi with reposado, montelobos joven, and hibiscus lime agave; their island warmth with del maguey vida, pineapple, ghost agave, orgeat and lime; the tsurai with arette blanco, habanero, aperol and passion fruit and their hachi no niza with gin, rosemary and yuzu honey. Los Angeles has many good sushi restaurants, but Uchi stands out for its originality and variety. Located at 9001 Santa Monica Boulevard, Suite 101 in West Hollywood. Open from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday to Thursday and until 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations at 310.708.4808. To visit the WeHo website at: https://uchi.uchirestaurants.com/location/west-hollywood/

