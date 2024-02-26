Conspiracy theories are dangerous in more ways than one, and American conspiracy: the octopus murders Among many other things, it exposes the irrevocable damage that can result from falling down the rabbit hole. Produced by Mark and Jay Duplass (wild country), Netflix's four-part true crime documentary series is an investigation into what its main subject believed to be the political conspiracy of the century. Yet the further he advances on his hopelessly winding path, the more it becomes a portrait of the dangers posed by such investigations and reflections. Luring viewers in with the promise of shocking secrets, then miring them in a thicket of questionable facts, dubious conjecture and manic fantasy, it's an expert case of true crime echoing its content.

Designed to make your head spin until it hurts, American conspiracy: the octopus murders (February 28) tells the story of Danny Casolaro, a writer found dead in the bathtub of a Sheraton hotel on August 10, 1991 in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Police quickly ruled it a suicide because Casolaro was alone, his wrists had been cut, and he had left a suicide note. Those close to this extroverted and loving man, however, thought otherwise. For one thing, Casolaro's wrists had 12 separate wounds so deep they had severed tendons. Plus, there was blood all over the room, in places that wouldn't make sense if he had simply ended his life. Most suspicious, however, was the fact that just weeks before his disappearance, Casolaro had told his brother Tony that if anything happened to him, it wouldn't be an accident.

Casolaro's death and the theory that he had been murdered quickly became local news, since he was not an old scribe. In 1991, Casolaro was immersed in reporting on a supposedly explosive story about a multi-tentacled conspiracy he called the Octopus that involved software engineers, businessmen, drug dealers, weapons, organized crime, the CIA, the FBI, the NSA, and various people linked to the Ronald Reagan White House. Casolaro came across it while employed by The computer age, an IT industry newsletter, and it all started with INSLAW, a company founded by Bill Hamilton that created a revolutionary nationwide criminal case tracking system for law enforcement, known as the name of PROMIS. In the second year of a three-year contract, the Justice Department abruptly stopped paying INSLAW for PROMIS, forcing the company into bankruptcy. Heated lawsuits and telephone threats against Hamilton followed, all so exaggerated that they led Hamilton and those close to him (including former Attorney General Elliot Richardson) to suspect that the DOJ was planning something much dirtier than Watergate.

This was the initial spark that ignited Casolaro's curiosity, propelling him on a quest to understand why the DOJ had so fanatically and treacherously coveted PROMIS. What he thought he had uncovered was a web of interrelated offenses that suggested a clandestine world of spies, wheelers and psychopaths bent on wielding power in the shadows. Casolaro eventually planned to write a book about it all, only to perish before anything came to fruition. With his friends and loved ones grieving over his loss, this seemed to be the end of the Casolaros saga. Yet, in an unlikely twist, someone else chose to step in and take on their mission, thus spawning this documentary series.

It was Christian Hansen, fascinated ten years ago by the death of Casolaro and by the plot he allegedly uncovered. Although he is annoyed by his friends' obsessive interest in Casolaro, American conspiracy: the octopus murders Director Zachary Treitz quickly joined Hansen's quest for the truth, documenting him as he dove headfirst into the late journalist's myriad what-ifs. Examining his handwritten notes, talking to his many furtive contacts, and putting together the final pieces of the puzzle he had presented to the world, with any luck, Hansen was something like Casolaro reincarnated and, as the Casolaro's longtime friend Ann Klenk, the fact that the two men looked alike made this development downright strange.

What Hansen and Treitz detail American conspiracy: the octopus murders is too sprawling and convoluted to explain properly here. Nonetheless, it is a tangled web of agents led by tech genius Michael Riconosciuto, globetrotter John Philip Nichols, would-be spy Robert Booth Nichols, and possible serial killer Philip Arthur Thompson, which were linked to various government agencies. Their connections also extend to the Cabazon Reservation in Indio, California, where casinos and other businesses apparently made money to fund secret intelligence agency projects (like Iran-Contra) carried out in the back of Congress and the American public. These men apparently did all sorts of nefarious things, including murdering (or ordering the execution of) those in their path, hence the murders in this series title, and they also fueled surveillance of Casolaro, giving him advice and leads that quickly consumed his days and nights. They eventually drove him to Martinsburg, West Virginia, in 1991 and, by extension, had him killed. Although, as Hansen himself comes to understand, the precise nature of what happened at that Sheraton is, like everything else in this story, difficult to pin down decisively.

American conspiracy: the octopus murders is an initially exhilarating descent into conspiratorial speculation about the clandestine levers that are pulled (and the people who pull them) in order to make the world work. However, the more he falls apart, the more he (and Hansen) find themselves trapped in a quagmire of ideas, evidence and hearsay whose connections to each other, or to the bigger picture, are impossible to delimit correctly. As such, Treitz's docuseries becomes a reflection of its own narrative, revealing the thrilling allure of seeking answers to tantalizing questions about the grand design governing modern existence, as well as the fundamental folly of thinking that these Explosive revelations exist in a unified system. form or, even if they do, that they are achievable. What Hansen and Treitz learn, at least to some extent, is no different from what Casolaro discovered: that conspiracies are more tempting when they are composed of both truths and lies, and that Kissing them too warmly is a surefire way to permanently skew your opinion. psyche, if you do not end your life.