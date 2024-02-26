John Cena thanks Shah Rukh Khan after Bollywood Megastar reacts to viral video of him singing Bholi Si Surat





A few days ago, a video of a former WWE champion and Hollywood actor singing Indian Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's famous song 'Bholi si Surat' went viral. The video was shared by former WWE superstars Bollywood Boyz, featuring John Cena singing alongside Bollywood's Sunil Singh. The video went viral and Shah Rukh Khan responded to it on his official X Twitter account. Thank you both, I love you and I love you John Cena, I'm going to send you my latest songs and I want a duet from you two again!!! Haha. Recently, John Cena reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's reaction expressing his love for King Khan: You have given so much happiness to so many people around the world, thank you for everything you do.







Fans are now reacting to John Cena's respectful gesture. A fan expressed his views on the future collaboration of the WWE legend and the Bollywood legend, manifesting a WWE duel followed by the two in a Bollywood film. Another fan expressed: Thank you for your kind words! It means a lot to hear this. Helping to bring happiness to others is truly rewarding Another fan expressed his views on John Cena's Bollywood debut, It's time for you to make your debut in Bollywood films. Another fan challenged John Cena: do SRK's signature step and share the video. Last year, John Cena came to India and performed a wrestling match at the WWE Superstar Show. READ ALSO :Randy Orton Net Worth in 2024 When will John Cena return to WWE? John Cena, a renowned figure in the world of professional wrestling, has left an indelible mark on the industry. With an illustrious career in WWE, Cena now finds himself in the twilight of his time in the ring. Her most recent WWE appearance was at the Crown Jewel 2023 pay-per-view event. At Crown Jewel 2023, John Cena faced Solo Sikoa and lost the match in a dominant manner and since then he left WWE. A new report says that WWE is planning to have John Cena participate in WrestleMania 40. WWE is hoping that Cena will play a big role at the event. Currently, no information is available as to whether Cena will make an appearance or compete in a match at WrestleMania 40. Some fans are predicting that John Cena could help Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Bloodline at WrestleMania 40. What is your prediction on John Cena's plans for WrestleMania 40? Comment below. READ ALSO :WWE Spoilers: The Rock's Possible WrestleMania 40 Plans Involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes Revealed

