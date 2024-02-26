Entertainment
Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, who continued to work after an ALS diagnosis, has died at 49
Toronto actor Kenneth Mitchell, who found steady work in television and film even after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2018, has died. He was 49 years old.
Mitchell's family said in a post on their Instagram account that the Star Trek: Discovery And Jericho died on Saturday.
“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of terrible challenges related to ALS. And in true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to live a full and joyful life in every moment”, we can read in the press release. read. “He lived by the principle that every day is a gift and we never walk alone.”
After experiencing health issues and wondering if he shared his mother's multiple sclerosis diagnosis, Mitchell learned in August 2018 that he had ALS.
Mitchell told People Magazine in 2020 that it was a moment of “total disbelief” and that he loved “watching that scene where someone is told they have a terminal illness.”
Also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, named after the 1930s New York Yankees star, the disease destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord needed for walking, speaking, swallowing and, eventually, breathing . Most people with ALS die within a few years of diagnosis.
The year after his diagnosis, he used a wheelchair. In Star Trek: Discoveryhe played Aurellio, a scientist who uses a hovercraft wheelchair, and in the Hulu series The old man Starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow, he plays an FBI agent who uses a wheelchair.
Mitchell told People it was “empowering” to be able to continue working.
“Even though it seems harder, people are accommodating and making it work,” he said. “They do it in a way that never makes me feel like I’m dragging things out or in the way or anything.”
Plus, a 2022 episode of Star Trek: Discovery featured a USS Mitchell spacecraft named in his honor.
An absolute thrill and HONOR for my family. THANKS
USS MITCHELL NCC-325027 is still available for assistance. FOREVER #canon #Star Trek #StarTrekDiscovery https://t.co/dZRTb0RxGv
At first, I wasn't looking to play
Mitchell's path to the screen was unlikely, as he told the Guelph Mercury in 2004. After attending Earl Haig High School in Toronto, he attended the University of Guelph to study landscape architecture . After finding work in Guelph and Toronto after university, a friend introduced him to an agent.
After appearing in commercials and independent productions, one of Mitchell's first career breaks was in a recurring role on the Showtime series. Leap year And Odyssey 5both of which were filmed in Canada.
With guest spots on shows like Grey's Anatomy And The Experts: Miami and a small but pivotal role as one of the last players of the legendary 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team in the film. Miracle, he also landed a supporting role in the Colin Farrell-directed film The recruit.
At this point, he moved to Los Angeles to continue his work.
“I was lucky enough to start in Toronto, develop my legs and my work,” he told the Guelph Mercury. “But to achieve what I want in this business, the best place to be is here.”
He landed a regular role on the CBS post-apocalyptic drama series. Jerichodepicting Eric Green, the brother of the main character played by Skeet Ulrich. The series was canceled after one season, but after a campaign from devoted fans, it returned for a limited time to bring closure to its storylines.
“You will never be forgotten!! You are ingrained in the hearts and minds of so many,” Ulrich said on social media on Sunday. “You will always be an inspiration! All my love to you and your beautiful family.”
Mitchell's work continued apace after Jerichowith starring or recurring roles in series Switched at birth, The Astronaut Wives Club, Nancy Drew And Frequencyas well as a big screen role in Captain Marvelwith Brie Larson.
“Thank you for being a beautiful light on this earth. Rest in peace,” said actress Lea Thompson, who worked with Mitchell on Switched at birthposted on Instagram on Sunday.
One of Mitchell's last social media posts was on the fifth anniversary of his ALS diagnosis in August.
“I’m so grateful to have this day ahead of me,” he posted. “It's been a long 5 years. So much lost, so much gained. Incredibly difficult times, mixed with so many other blessings.”
Mitchell is survived by his wife, American actress Susan May Pratt, his daughter Lilah and his son Kallum.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainment/obit-actor-mitchell-1.7125492
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, who continued to work after an ALS diagnosis, has died at 49
- Wall Street nears record highs as markets remain calm WFTV
- Students invited to take part in first Innovation and Entrepreneurship Challenge – Rhody Today
- Top Republican who called Trump inexcusable backs him for president | Donald Trump
- John Cena thanks Shah Rukh Khan after Bollywood Megastar reacts to viral video of him singing Bholi Si Surat
- Jimmies fall in 2 OT in D2 Men's Hockey Regional
- Islamabad High Court allows Imran Khan to meet lawyers face-to-face
- PM Modi announces railway project in Jammu and Kashmir: route, challenges, benefits | News explained
- Octopus Murders Reveal Death of Danny Casolaro
- Tyler, the Designer and Louis Vuitton's capsule collection are a fashion match made in heaven
- Serial Monitor Output to Google Sheets – Programming Questions
- Commonwealth Secretary General joins Caribbean leaders for regional meeting in Guyana