Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, who continued to work after an ALS diagnosis, has died at 49

Toronto actor Kenneth Mitchell, who found steady work in television and film even after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2018, has died. He was 49 years old.

Mitchell's family said in a post on their Instagram account that the Star Trek: Discovery And Jericho died on Saturday.

“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of terrible challenges related to ALS. And in true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to live a full and joyful life in every moment”, we can read in the press release. read. “He lived by the principle that every day is a gift and we never walk alone.”

After experiencing health issues and wondering if he shared his mother's multiple sclerosis diagnosis, Mitchell learned in August 2018 that he had ALS.

Mitchell told People Magazine in 2020 that it was a moment of “total disbelief” and that he loved “watching that scene where someone is told they have a terminal illness.”

Also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, named after the 1930s New York Yankees star, the disease destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord needed for walking, speaking, swallowing and, eventually, breathing . Most people with ALS die within a few years of diagnosis.

The year after his diagnosis, he used a wheelchair. In Star Trek: Discoveryhe played Aurellio, a scientist who uses a hovercraft wheelchair, and in the Hulu series The old man Starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow, he plays an FBI agent who uses a wheelchair.

Mitchell told People it was “empowering” to be able to continue working.

“Even though it seems harder, people are accommodating and making it work,” he said. “They do it in a way that never makes me feel like I’m dragging things out or in the way or anything.”

Plus, a 2022 episode of Star Trek: Discovery featured a USS Mitchell spacecraft named in his honor.

An absolute thrill and HONOR for my family. THANKS

USS MITCHELL NCC-325027 is still available for assistance. FOREVER #canon #Star Trek #StarTrekDiscovery https://t.co/dZRTb0RxGv —@MrKenMitchell

At first, I wasn't looking to play

Mitchell's path to the screen was unlikely, as he told the Guelph Mercury in 2004. After attending Earl Haig High School in Toronto, he attended the University of Guelph to study landscape architecture . After finding work in Guelph and Toronto after university, a friend introduced him to an agent.

After appearing in commercials and independent productions, one of Mitchell's first career breaks was in a recurring role on the Showtime series. Leap year And Odyssey 5both of which were filmed in Canada.

Kenneth Mitchell at an industry event in Los Angeles on July 1, 2015. (Valérie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

With guest spots on shows like Grey's Anatomy And The Experts: Miami and a small but pivotal role as one of the last players of the legendary 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team in the film. Miracle, he also landed a supporting role in the Colin Farrell-directed film The recruit.

At this point, he moved to Los Angeles to continue his work.

“I was lucky enough to start in Toronto, develop my legs and my work,” he told the Guelph Mercury. “But to achieve what I want in this business, the best place to be is here.”

He landed a regular role on the CBS post-apocalyptic drama series. Jerichodepicting Eric Green, the brother of the main character played by Skeet Ulrich. The series was canceled after one season, but after a campaign from devoted fans, it returned for a limited time to bring closure to its storylines.

“You will never be forgotten!! You are ingrained in the hearts and minds of so many,” Ulrich said on social media on Sunday. “You will always be an inspiration! All my love to you and your beautiful family.”

Mitchell's work continued apace after Jerichowith starring or recurring roles in series Switched at birth, The Astronaut Wives Club, Nancy Drew And Frequencyas well as a big screen role in Captain Marvelwith Brie Larson.

“Thank you for being a beautiful light on this earth. Rest in peace,” said actress Lea Thompson, who worked with Mitchell on Switched at birthposted on Instagram on Sunday.

One of Mitchell's last social media posts was on the fifth anniversary of his ALS diagnosis in August.

“I’m so grateful to have this day ahead of me,” he posted. “It's been a long 5 years. So much lost, so much gained. Incredibly difficult times, mixed with so many other blessings.”

Mitchell is survived by his wife, American actress Susan May Pratt, his daughter Lilah and his son Kallum.