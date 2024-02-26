Strawberries celebrated at annual festival | News | Daily Sun Villages

It doesn't matter if it's 9 a.m. or 9 p.m., it's always a good time to eat strawberry shortcake.

The Strawberry Festival had plenty of those, as well as the fruits themselves, at the all-day event held on Saturday at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Doreen Parker and her friend Karen MacDonnell enjoyed strawberry shortcake at the start of the festival.

It's never too early (to eat this), said Parker, of Richmond Village.

MacDonnell planned to pick strawberries so she could make dessert later that evening. Parker usually enjoys his strawberries made into smoothies, while MacDonnell eats the fruit without crushing it.

I like (strawberries) in different ways,” said MacDonnell, of Poinciana Village.

Alyssa Torrence and her family ran the stand selling the strawberry shortcake. They have been part of the festival since its creation. They start serving these delicious treats shortly after arriving at the square and continue to sell them when the festival ends around 9 p.m.

We do it with love, Torrence said. I say we feed everyone (at the festival). Everyone is happy when they have eaten strawberry shortcake.

The Torrences family mainly specializes in barbecue, but when the entertainment department asked them to prepare something for the Strawberry Festival, they opted for shortcake. This is the only time of year they make dessert.

They buy their strawberries in Plant City, then spend a few weeks cutting and preparing the fruit for desserts.

My favorite part is the pound cake, Torrence said. It's so sweet and sweet.

Throughout the day at the Dog Trot Porch, Jason Brownie and the Highway 19 Band thrilled the audience with a mix of country covers and originals. Brownie, originally from Southwest Florida, was making his Villages debut at the festival.

We're excited about it, Brownie said before his first set. We can’t wait to reach a new audience and introduce them to our original music.

The audience also enjoyed performances from resident bands such as Sweet & Sassy, ​​the Prime Time Twirlers, the Villages Cheerleaders and the Silver Rockettes. Later in the evening, guests went wild to the sounds of Guns 4 Roses, a Guns N Roses tribute band, and Walk This Way, an Aerosmith tribute band.

The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show returned for its fifth year at the festival, wowing crowds with its skills in ax throwing, chainsaw bucking and log rolling.

Coming back to the fruit of the moment, Richard and Nancie Léon, who have been coming to the festival for several years, bought a small dish of strawberries from one of the sellers.

Nancie usually likes strawberries on her yogurt, while Richard gets a bunch and eats them plain, usually in the morning.

It's one of my favorites, said Richard, from Winifred Village. I like the taste and texture.

For her first visit to the Strawberry Festival, Maureen Wolak came dressed for the occasion. Over a white shirt with watermelons, she wore an apron with many fruits printed on it, including strawberries. She wore a strawberry-shaped helmet that framed her face.

If I can't wear it today, when will I wear it? said Wolak, of Springdale Village.

The apron was made by her mother, while she bought the strawberry helmet online last October.

She and her husband, Dennis, like to eat strawberries as is.

They're juicy, Dennis said. They're just as delicious if they're not quite red.

I love the color red, and it doesn't hurt that they're delicious, Maureen said. You can make pies, you can make jams. We have fond memories of taking our children and grandchildren to go strawberry picking.

For even more strawberry fun, the festival presented by The Villages Entertainment continues today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free. Visit thevillagesentertainment.com for today's program.

