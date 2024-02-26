Pankaj Udhas revealed Bollywood's impact on non-film music in an interview with The Statesman





The music world mourns the loss of Pankaj Udhas, an emblematic figure of Indian ghazal and playback singing whose melodies touched the hearts of millions. With a career spanning decades, Udhas left an unforgettable legacy of soulful performances that resonated deeply with audiences. Reflecting on his views shared in an earlier interview with The Statesman, Udhas lamented the eclipse of classical and non-cinematic music by the dominance of Bollywood tunes. He expressed concern over the dwindling support for various musical genres in India, attributing this to the immense popularity of Bollywood and cricket in the country. Read the full interview here: Media does not support non-film music: Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas in an exclusive interview In Udhas' words, the allure of Bollywood music, often propelled by actor power, has captivated the masses, leaving little room for other genres to flourish. He highlighted the lack of patronage and media visibility for non-film music, noting the scarcity of radio channels dedicated to classical music, ghazals or Indian folk music. Udhas highlighted the vital role of media in promoting musical diversity, criticizing the limited means for non-Bollywood music to reach audiences. While acknowledging the widespread appeal of Bollywood tunes in cinema, television and radio, he stressed the need for greater support and visibility for non-cinematic music. Essentially, Udhas attributes the disparity in music promotion not to Bollywood itself but to the media's inability to champion alternative genres. He advocated for wider recognition and accessibility of classical music, ghazals and other forms of Indian music beyond the confines of mainstream cinema. As we bid farewell to Pankaj Udhas, his words remind us of the importance of preserving musical diversity and providing platforms for artists of all genres to flourish. Through his timeless melodies, Udhas will continue to inspire generations to cherish the rich tapestry of Indian music beyond the glittering spotlight of Bollywood.

