Entertainment
SAG Awards 2024: the best fashion looks of Hollywood actors of the evening
As the actors celebrated for the first time since their historic strike, we break down the most spectacular fashion they wore on the red carpet.
The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards turned a new leaf Saturday, swapping a major network broadcast for the live Netflix broadcast and bringing a more personal touch to the ceremony by removing time limits for speeches and by interviewing the winners behind the scenes.
But one thing that hasn't changed is the spectacular showcase of glitz and glamor on the (not so) red carpet. The stars came out in Sunday best, with long dresses, neat suits and sequins.
Take a look at some of our favorite outfits from the night, featuring more than one movie-themed ensemble.
Idris Elba in a black on black ensemble
Idris Elba, who opened the show and revealed the new positive profanity policy with a quip to Oprah, looked dapper in an all-black suit, with black accessories and satin lapels.
Emma Stone Sparkles in Custom Louis Vuitton
Emma Stone, whose exuberant reaction when Lily Gladstone beat her to the Best Actress award went viral, stunned in a stunning silver Louis Vuitton gown, complete with dreamy swirling embellishments and a bare back.
Lily Gladstone makes history in stunning red
Actress Lily Gladstone made history again as the first Native American to win the SAG Award for Best Actress for her starring role in Flower Moon Killers. Her red carpet style also caused a stir, as she shined in a custom Giorgio Armani Priv gown with pearl earrings.
Jeremy Allen White Burns in All-White Ensemble
True to his name, Jeremy Allen White hit the red carpet in an all-white Saint Laurent suit with Tiffany & Co. Jewelery. He gave photographers a taste of his signature, which made waves in that Calvin Klein advertisement.
Margot Robbie vows to keep her Barbie-themed red carpet looks
We already have waxed poetic about our appreciation of Margot Robbie's Barbie fashion during the film's promotional tour, and we're happy to announce that she's back with even more sensational fashion choices. The actress caused a stir in her spectacular Schiaparelli FW20 Couture dress adorned with a giant Barbie pink bow.
We love themed looks! Danielle Brooks wears “The Color Purple”
We continue the thematic looks, The color purple Star Danielle Brooks impressed with a long black and purple dress by American designer Christian Siriano. Half suit dress, half princess dress, the look bursts with color with a long train in purple tulle.
Cillian Murphy Looks Modern in a Pinstripe Suit
Cillian Murphy, who won Best Actor in a Drama for his role in Oppenheimeropted for a modern pinstriped suit by Saint Laurent, for a change from his darker look at the BAFTAs.
Selena Gomez is married in a white sequinned Versace dress
“Only Murders in the Building” star Selena Gomez looked absolutely married in her white sequin Versace gown, complete with a sleek blowout and subtle jewelry.
Carey Mulligan is a statue of her own awards in a stunning metallic dress
Carey Mulligan may not win the Best Actress statue for her role in Maestrobut she showed up looking like the statue of her own awards in a sparkling custom Giorgio Armani Priv gown.
All eyes are on Emily Blunt in her custom red Louis Vuitton dress
It was impossible to take your eyes off Emily Blunt in a dazzling red custom Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline. It certainly made him stand out on stage among the all-male cast of Oppenheimerwho mostly wore black suits.
Ali Wong Wins Most Dramatic Look in Sculptural Iris Van Herpen Gown
Ali Wong, who won best actress in a limited series for her starring role in “Beef,” made sure to protect her personal bubble on the red carpet, with a sculptural dress by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen that It extended far beyond his body.
Anne Hathaway shines in a royal blue Versace dress
Anne Hathaway served up a big dose of glamor in her royal blue Atelier Versace SS15 Couture dress with a high slit and silver accessories. But is it really blue? Or is it cerulean?
Jeffrey Wright is a classy entertainer in a burgundy suit and bow tie
Jeffrey Wright, nominated for Best Actor in a Drama for his role in the film American fictionditched the traditional black suit for a burgundy tuxedo with patent leather shoes.
Pedro Pascal Can Do No Wrong With His Undone Formal Look
Not only did he deliver one of our favorite acceptance speeches of the evening, but Pedro Pascal also had one of the most memorable men's looks on the red carpet, opting for an unbuttoned dress shirt and high-waisted pants by Prada . This gives Zorro.
Greta Lee radiates elegance in a discreet look
Past lives Actress Greta Lee is still one of our favorite red carpet dressers, and the SAG Awards didn't break her sartorial streak. In a The Row RE23 ensemble that included long leather opera gloves, she looked like a contemporary work of art.
Billie Eilish goes supersized as Vivienne Westwood
Singer Billie Eilish, whose original song “What Was I Made For?” is nominated for an Oscar, stood out from a crowd of dresses in a school outfit by Vivienne Westwood, with oversized pants and a transparent cardigan.
America Ferrera proves that simplicity is always elegant
America Ferrera proved that simplicity is always in style with her elegant custom Christian Dior dress and sleek updo.
Brie Larson Goes Style With Peach Two-Piece Set
Brie Larson wore a breathtaking custom Atelier Versace two-piece ensemble in peach, which showcased her impressive abs and a long taffeta train. Her glossy waves gave us old Hollywood glamour, with a modern twist.
Colman Domingo gives us a lesson in geometry with his pale pink suit
You can always count on Colman Domingo to pull out all the stops, so it's no surprise that he showed up in one of the most interesting costumes of the evening. This baby pink suit from Off-White featured geometric shapes and a perfect fit.
Ayo Edebiri wears a checkerboard draped dress
And let's not forget Ayo Edebiri, who has been a joy to watch as she takes home trophy after trophy this awards season for her role in “The Bear.” She wore a Luar FW23 RTW draped dress as she accepted two awards for Best Actress in a TV Comedy and Best Cast.
