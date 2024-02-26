Mary Poppins gets new UK age rating for discriminatory language | Entertainment

Sixty years after its original release, Mary Poppins was given a new age rating in the United Kingdom due to the use of discriminatory language in the film.
As reported DeadlineTHE Julie Andrews-The star classic will be re-released in selected UK cinemas next month to celebrate its 60th anniversary. But with the re-release comes a new BBFC classification (the British Board of Film Classification), which means that the film will move from the U category to the PG category.
In the UK, a U rating means Suitable for All. The AU film must be suitable for audiences aged four and over. While a PG rating means general viewing, but some scenes may not be suitable for young children. A PG film should not be distressing to a child around the age of eight or older.
The BBFC cited discriminatory language as the reason for the rating change, without providing details. However, according to The daily mailThe language in question relates to the films' repeated use of the term Hottentots.
Historically used by white Europeans to refer to the Khoikhoi, indigenous nomadic herders, the word is now considered racially insensitive.
In the movie, Reginald OwenAdmiral Boom uses the word twice, once in reference to chimney sweeps, whose faces are blackened by soot.
According to Emailthe BBFC said the problem stemmed from a lack of condemnation of the admirals' language in the film.
“We understand from our research into racism and discrimination that a major concern for parents is the possibility of exposing their children to discriminatory language or behavior that they might find distressing or repeat without realizing it. potential infringement,” the BBFC said in a statement.
Directed by Robert Stevenson and produced by Walt Disney, Mary Poppins was first released in 1964. Featuring songs written and composed by the Sherman Brothers, the film became a critical and commercial success, earning $44 million during its original run, making it the highest-grossing film in 1964 in the United States.
It received a total of 13 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and won five, with Andrews taking home the Best Actress trophy.
