'Star Trek' and 'Captain Marvel' Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dies at 49

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 04: Actor Kenneth Mitchell speaks during the “Discovery Panel – Part 2” during the 17th Annual Official Star Trek Convention at the Rio Hotel & Casino on August 4, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada . (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

(The hill) — Actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in Marvel's “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Captain Marvel,” has died after more than five years battling ALS, his family announced Sunday via social media social. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear family friend. wrote in a statement on his Instagram account. Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, in 2018 and often shared his experience with the disease on social networks. In August, marking five years of Lou Gehrig's illness, Mitchell wrote at the time: “I am so grateful to have this day ahead of me. It's been 5 long years. So much lost, so much gained. Incredibly difficult times, mixed with so many other blessings. Wendy Williams diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia

Mitchell died Saturday and is survived by his wife, Susan May Pratt, and their two children, as well as his parents, brother and various in-laws, nieces and nephews, his family confirmed. “For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of horrific challenges related to ALS,” his family wrote on social media on Sunday. “And in true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above everyone with grace and commitment to living a full and joyful life in every moment.” He asked that all donations be directed to ALS research or to support your childrennoted his family. Born in 1974 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Mitchell has over 50 acting credits through several films and television shows. In “Star Trek: Discovery,” Mitchell played the roles of the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik and voiced several characters in an episode of “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” according to a press release of StarTrek.com, who said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of his passing. “Whether someone is good or bad is a matter of perspective and understanding of that culture,” he told StarTrek.com in 2017. “You'll learn about the Klingons on our show, and then people will be able to decide if we are really the bad guys.” He was also known for his roles as Carol Danver's father in the 2019 Marvel film “Captain Marvel” and as former professional ice hockey player Ralph Cox in the 2004 Disney film “Miracle.” Mitchell's family remembers him for his various hobbies, passions, kindness and friendships, describing him as “a seeker of hope, a dreamer, a believer in dreams.” “Ken was the guardian of countless friendships,” his family wrote in a statement. statement about formerly Twitter. “Like a massive star exploding with kindness, purity, and a special kind of stupidity, you were drawn directly into its orbit. Once captured, Ken could bathe you in positivity, thoughtfulness and hilarity, and make you feel so loved. Ken was a giver, listener, sentimentalist and an excellent observer of his surroundings.

