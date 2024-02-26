Hollywood Hates Harsh Teachers – The 74

Get stories like these delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the 74 newsletter

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Oscar-nominated film “The Holdovers.”

Paul Giamatti is one of the most talented actors of his generation. He has a particular gift for portraying loners, losers and weirdos like the cartoonist Harvey Pekar in American splendor and an angsty wine snob in the 2004s Next to. His distinctive, drooping, everyman face is marked by expressive eyes and a receding hairline that radiates world-weary disappointment.

He was born to play a teacher.

Wait. What!? But Hollywood loves teachers, mind you. Yes, but only a certain type of teacher: mavericks and rule breakers who side with students against authority, conformity, structure and system, man! Think Society of Dead Poets, Freedom Writers, School of Rock, M. Hollands Opus. Hollywood's teacher heroes are invariably iconoclasts who hardly teach at all. They inspire students, revealing the hidden natural talents that schools keep tightly hidden.

Standards? Rigor? Hard work and high expectations? Poison at the box office. Teachers who love their subject and are demanding of their students are at best amusing characters in cinema. At worst, they are tyrants.

Leftovers is up for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. Giamatti was nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Professor Paul Hunham, a figure of scorn and derision at Barton, a New England boarding school for boys. Hunham is a pitiful loner, acerbic and anachronistic, with no friends or close colleagues. He teaches (naturally) ancient civilizations. His students hate him and we have the impression that he is only kept on the team out of obligation on the part of the director, one of his former students. Hunham is the only character who speaks without irony about the qualities the school is trying to instill in the Barton Man. He refuses to pass a failing student who is the son of a senator and a benefactor of the school. We cannot sacrifice our integrity on the altar of their right, he sniffs to the director. I'm just trying to instill basic academic discipline. It's my job. Isn't it yours?

Usually, this refusal to pay homage to power and privilege would be portrayed sympathetically, even heroically. But Leftovers is the latest in a long line of films that thumb their noses at tradition, character, and high standards. Coming back to the fact, the director calls Hunham hiding in front of him. Even the boarding school decor! single-sex education! 1970! unsubtly telegraphs the anachronism of the entire education model. The film takes place during the Christmas holidays; the title refers to the students unable to return home for the holidays, which Giamatti's character is reluctantly tasked with. Five survivors are quickly reduced to one, a defiant and rebellious child (another teacher movie archetype) named Angus Tully.

The last performer to be nominated for Best Actor in the role of a professor was Robin Williams for Circle of Dead Poets (1989), which shaped the maverick teacher trope (and convinced a generation of gullible Teach For America corps members that the key to engaging indifferent students is to stand on your desk). Poetry teacher John Keating orders his students to rip pages out of their textbooks and encourages them to think for themselves and live their best lives. Convention dictates that where there is a hero, there must also be an antagonist. Keatings is the school's principal, a former English teacher and (naturally) a strict traditionalist who objects to his methods. The four pillars of the school, tradition, honor, discipline and excellence, are invoked not as laudable ends or aspirations, but as a straitjacket. Carpe DiemYeah.

The list of film professors and administrators who are authoritarians, tyrants, martinets, or simply foils for maverick educators and their free-spirited students would fill volumes, dating back to the turn of award-winning John Houseman of an Oscar, as a law professor demanding in The paper hunt (1973). Theres Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter series, Miss Trunchbull in Roald Dahls MathildeFerris Buellers High School principal Ed Rooney and the vice principal who torments students in detention The Breakfast Club. If Leftovers innovates, it is by making such a teacher the central role, and not a figure of derision.

Here's how much Hollywood believes and rewards the bully professor archetype: The last actor to win an Oscar playing a professor was JK Simmons, who won Best Supporting Actor in 2014. Whiplash portraying a music teacher so demanding that he literally drives students to madness and suicide. Giamattis Reservations The character, Hunham, is no less inflexible, seeming to take perverse pleasure in seeing students fail. Tellingly, he only becomes a sympathetic character when he takes Tully to Boston in violation of school rules and tells blatant lies about his life and career to a former classmate in front of the child. Harvard, where we learn he was expelled. an accusation of plagiarism. So, you see, it's all a sham: the high standards, the academic discipline, the personal integrity, the men of Barton never lie. Teacher and student (naturally) are now free to form a close personal bond for the remainder of the film.

Schools in films are invariably oppressive places that limit students' potential and deny their gifts. The one notable exception to the rule that tough teachers must be bad guys, Stand up and deliver (1988), portrays a high school where math teacher Jaime Escalante, played by Edward James Olmos in another Oscar-nominated role, is viewed with suspicion by other faculty members. AP Calculus? These children?!

There is a constant exception to the Hollywood rule that good teachers must be rebels and rule breakers. Show me a sympathetic portrait of a tough teacher who pushes kids relentlessly and accepts only their best efforts, and I'll show you a coach. In Hoosiers (1986), a high school basketball coach played by Gene Hackman is a strict enforcer. He trains his team hard and forbids them from shooting baskets during practice, instead working on passing, defense and endurance. In their first game, he ordered his teams to pass four times before shooting and benched his star player who disobeyed. Even after another player makes a mistake, he continues the game with only four men, to ensure that the lesson is learned. Better to lose the game than to lower your standards. Later, when the city tries to fire the coach, this same selfish but talented player, who came to see the light, saves his job. Note the contrast: the stubborn child adopts the coach's methods and mindset, not the other way around. Same The Karate Kid (1984), Remember the titans (2000), Miracle (2004) and Coach Carter (2005).

The Hollywood rule is that good coaches push kids to greatness while good teachers inspire them, but never the other way around: the sports movie has never been made and probably never will be made in which the school wins a state championship after coach cancels practice and stops being a badass. But in class, it's quite the opposite. Hollywood coaches win by holding their charges to the highest possible standards and expectations. Teachers only convince the public when they abandon their own.





