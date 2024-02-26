When live entertainment meets customs compliance





LOUISVILLE, Ky. The emcee will use a pair of bejeweled microphones on stage at a major awards ceremony in London on Tuesday after logistics company Rock-it Cargo transported them by hand from New York using the first electronic cargo passport ever issued in the United States.

This delivery kicks off the testing phase of electronic processing of ATA Carnets by the U.S. Council for International Trade (USCIB), in collaboration with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and industry partners private.

An ATA Carnet is a special export document that simplifies customs procedures for the temporary admission of goods, such as works of art or trade show stands, free of duties and taxes for up to one year. The initials ATA are an acronym of the French and English words Admission Temporaire/Temporary Admission. The concept was adopted in 1961 by the predecessor of the World Customs Organization to promote trade, particularly in war-weakened Europe after World War II.

The notebooks, until now exclusively on paper, are issued and guaranteed by national groups under conditions set by the International Bureau of Chambers of Commerce. Customs authorities in more than 80 countries and territories accept the Carnet as a guarantee that all duties and taxes will be paid in the event of misuse of the Carnet. The United States issues more than 17,000 Carnets annually, covering goods valued at more than $2 billion. The global system issues nearly 200,000 ATA Carnets each year for goods valued at more than $25 billion. ATA Carnets help shippers, especially small businesses, explore new markets, promote goods and services, and attend trade shows, saving time and money. Other types of products that frequently benefit from notebooks include clothing for fashion shows and photo shoots, testing devices, product samples, and equipment for filming and film sets. Items covered by the document are generally not imported for sale. ATA Carnets are essential to the success of live event tours that cross international borders, as they allow production equipment and equipment to arrive on time and ready for the show. The TPi Awards will take place on Tuesday with special microphones imported from the United States using an eATA notebook. (Photo TPi) For live shows, it's fantastic. If you do a show in the US and go to the UK, do another show in France and then Switzerland, each of those countries requires customs entry and a customs declaration. The ATA Carnet, on the other hand, is a booklet like your personal passport, but covers all that touring gear throughout the world tour, said Amanda Barlow, vice president of risk management and business affairs at Rock-it. Cargo, in an interview at the AirCargo 2024 conference here. Rock-it Cargo is part of Global Critical Logistics, a holding company that controls six other specialty logistics brands and is owned by the ATL Partners investment group. On January 31, Rock-it Cargo acquired SOS Global, a North Carolina-based freight forwarder from NEP Group. SOS specializes in logistics services for live events, particularly in the sports and broadcast sectors. It serves all major U.S. sports and news broadcasters, major national professional sports leagues and many of these companies' major suppliers. The transaction strengthens Global Critical Logistics’ domestic capabilities. In 2023, more than 85% of GCL's revenue came from international shipping, while the majority of SOS' revenue was generated domestically. Barlow transported the Sennheiser microphones, designed by Emmy Award-winning costume designer Perry Meek, from John F. Kennedy International Airport to London's Heathrow Airport for the TPi Awards ceremony, which celebrates excellence in the live events industry. The merchandise passport was on Barlows' smartphone. After the show, she will bring the microphones back to the United States. TPI is a trade publication covering the concert industry. USCIB said it chose Rock-it Cargo to pilot the digital cargo passport because it is one of the largest users of ATA Carnets in the United States, with global experience in transporting time-sensitive cargo for industries. live entertainment and television and film production. Like other existing paper processes, the ATA Carnet needs to be modernized if it is to facilitate trade, Barlow said. U.S. Customs, for example, has for years required that import documents be filed through its automated trade portal, improving processing efficiency and security. For the ATA Carnet to remain relevant as a valuable tool for our industries, we had to find a digital solution, she told FreightWaves, adding that eATA Carnets will coexist with paper versions until all customs administrations have full electronic capabilities to manage digital. passport. I anticipate it will be limited to bilateral agreements, expanding the World Customs Organization convention, starting with the United States and the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, and then the United States and the France, Barlow said, with a goal of full global adoption by the end of the year. decade. RECOMMENDED READING: Trade group wary of unfunded mandate to reduce fentanyl smuggling

