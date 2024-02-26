Entertainment
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay and Tiger's visit to Lucknow interrupted by ruckus | Bollywood
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The actors were in Lucknow on Monday where they performed some stunts in front of a huge crowd. According to a video reported According to news agency ANI, the situation turned chaotic soon after as the crowd created a ruckus in the scene. (Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title song: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's song has nothing to do with Govinda-Amitabh Bachchan's banger)
Akshay and Tiger in Lucknow
In the video, Akshay and Tiger were seen on stage where they spoke about their excitement about visiting Lucknow. As the crowd grew larger and larger, it became difficult to control, even with security. Many were seen throwing slippers at the front, as security forces tried to bring the situation under control. Several slippers from the crowd were seen all over the floor. The chaos caused by the ruckus interrupted the event for a while.
Tiger Shroff was also seen apologizing to the fans gathered at the venue for having to wait for some time. He further added that coming to Lucknow and witnessing the energy there was the most memorable moment for him so far. The stars also performed some aerial stunts during the event.
More details
Earlier on Monday, Akshay had shared a picture with Tiger on his Instagram account, with the caption: Pehle aap muskuraiye, kyunki Bade aur Chote ab Lucknow mein hain! Milte hain, aaj dopahar, Clock Tower Maidan mein (First you smile because we are both here in Lucknow. Come, let's meet in the Clock Tower area).
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was shot in several locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland and Jordan. This film is creating buzz for its large-scale, Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing antagonistic role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is expected to hit the theaters on the occasion of Eid 2024.
Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates in one place
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/bade-miyan-chote-miyan-akshay-kumar-tiger-shroffs-lucknow-visit-interrupted-with-ruckus-as-public-throws-slippers-101708963735969.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay and Tiger's visit to Lucknow interrupted by ruckus | Bollywood
- Stock markets diverge after rally | National
- Microsoft invests in Europe's Mistral AI to expand beyond OpenAI
- Donald Trump appeals $454 million judgment in New York civil fraud case
- When live entertainment meets customs compliance
- Men's and women's hockey teams will play in the new $50 million arena in Mohawk Harbor
- New spring offer targets more than 900 fashion items, all under $35
- Hollywood Hates Harsh Teachers – The 74
- Highlights of MWC 2024: Innovation beyond the AI boom
- Farmers set fire to Brussels before the meeting of Agriculture Ministers | BBC News
- 'Star Trek' and 'Captain Marvel' Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dies at 49
- UCA Tennis splits matches in Volunteer State on Sunday