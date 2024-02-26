Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay and Tiger's visit to Lucknow interrupted by ruckus | Bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The actors were in Lucknow on Monday where they performed some stunts in front of a huge crowd. According to a video reported According to news agency ANI, the situation turned chaotic soon after as the crowd created a ruckus in the scene. (Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title song: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's song has nothing to do with Govinda-Amitabh Bachchan's banger) Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform a stunt while promoting their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Lucknow (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Akshay and Tiger in Lucknow

In the video, Akshay and Tiger were seen on stage where they spoke about their excitement about visiting Lucknow. As the crowd grew larger and larger, it became difficult to control, even with security. Many were seen throwing slippers at the front, as security forces tried to bring the situation under control. Several slippers from the crowd were seen all over the floor. The chaos caused by the ruckus interrupted the event for a while.

Tiger Shroff was also seen apologizing to the fans gathered at the venue for having to wait for some time. He further added that coming to Lucknow and witnessing the energy there was the most memorable moment for him so far. The stars also performed some aerial stunts during the event.

More details

Earlier on Monday, Akshay had shared a picture with Tiger on his Instagram account, with the caption: Pehle aap muskuraiye, kyunki Bade aur Chote ab Lucknow mein hain! Milte hain, aaj dopahar, Clock Tower Maidan mein (First you smile because we are both here in Lucknow. Come, let's meet in the Clock Tower area).

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was shot in several locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland and Jordan. This film is creating buzz for its large-scale, Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing antagonistic role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is expected to hit the theaters on the occasion of Eid 2024.

